Talented young Wolves welcome Mavs back into action

Mavericks at Timberwolves
7 p.m. Friday, Target Center, Minneapolis
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; KFLC/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 22-34, Timberwolves 22-35
About the Mavericks: They open the post All-Star Game version of their season with a back-to-back. After Friday’s game, the Mavs return home to host the new-look New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. ... After losing to Boston and Detroit before the All-Star break, the Mavs will be trying to snap a two-game losing streak. ... The Mavs will have a new starting quarterback after waiving point guard Deron Williams on Thursday. Williams’ likely successor will be rookie sensation Yogi Ferrell. In Ferrell’s seven starts this season, the Mavs posted a 5-2 record. ... The Mavs also will have a new center after acquiring Nerlens Noel in a Thursday trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for Andrew Bogut and Justin Anderson.
About the Timberwolves: The Timberwolves won three of their last five games before the All-Star break. That includes wins over Toronto (112-109), Chicago (117-89) and Denver (112-99). ... Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points in the win over Toronto, 27 in the win over Chicago, 40 in the win over Denver, and 41 in a Feb. 14 loss to the world champion Cleveland Cavaliers. The 41- and 40-point games for Wiggins came on back-to-back nights. ... Wiggins, who averages 23.2 ppg, also had a 47-point game against the Los Angeles Lakers in November. ... Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves with 23.7 points and 11.8 rebounds. ... The Timberwolves beat the Mavs 101-92 in Minnesota on Jan. 9, but lost to the Mavs 98-87 in Dallas on Jan. 15.
