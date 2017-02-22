Mavericks’ trade speculation builds as Williams, Bogut miss practice

1:55 Mavs woke up and beat the Jazz, 112-105, in overtime Pause

1:46 Mavs roared back into the playoff race

5:44 Mac Attack and Ice talk Mavs and Tanking

1:48 Mavs agree with Ferrell on two-year contract

1:47 DACA recipient released after being arrested

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side