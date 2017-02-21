Mavericks should be rejoicing they didn’t get DeMarcus Cousins

As a kid you learned that once you put your hand on a hot stove, that’s something you probably didn’t want to do again.
The Dallas Mavericks put their hands on a hot stove on Dec. 18, 2014, when they traded for Rajon Rondo and thought he was going to be their (savior) point guard for the future.
The results: The Mavericks got burned.
Which is why the Mavericks should send the Sacramento Kings a bouquet of roses for NOT trading DeMarcus Cousins to Dallas. More on that later.
First, about two months in his apprenticeship with the Mavericks – after the clock on the honeymoon period ultimately expired -- Rajon Rondo turned into well, Rajon Rondo. Then again, the good folks in Boston who knew Rondo when he played for the Celtics warned us that the day would eventually come when the marriage with Rondo would hit some rough patches and Rondo would become Rondo again.
And like clockwork, it happened.
On Feb. 24, 2015, Rondo cursed out coach Rick Carlisle during a home game against Toronto because he got mad Carlisle was upset with him for not running a play Carlisle had just told him to run. The bad behavior by Rondo continued in the locker room after the game.
Thus, a one-game suspension ensued.
But that didn’t stop the madness.
In the midst of the Mavericks’ playoff series against the Houston Rockets, they had to send Rondo home – for good – because he continued to behave in a way the Mavericks didn’t want him to behave. His behavior was so antagonist and so unsettling that his teammates didn’t even vote him a playoff share that season.
I’m saying this to say the Mavericks were better off that their pursuit of DeMarcus Cousins didn’t materialize. In many ways, he’s nothing but a taller version of Rondo.
I know Cousins and his freshly minted New Orleans Pelicans teammate, Anthony Davis, are the only two players to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in each of the past four seasons. I know Cousins is the game’s best big man, is a nightmare to guard, and can put up some outrageous numbers.
But basketball is more than standing around the water cooler and discussing the outrageous numbers a player puts up, or who managed to make the ESPN Top 10 plays for that night.
It’s about a player’s attitude, how he treats his teammates, how he interacts with his coach, how he accepts criticism, and what kind of dude is he in the locker room and in the community.
In the culture the Mavericks have assembled – where a player’s character reign supreme -- head-strong tempestuous players such as Cousins who speak their mind doesn’t fit their culture. Just like Rondo didn’t fit in with the Mavericks’ culture.
Therefore, in the case of the Mavericks and Cousins, this is a clear case of been there, done that, got a cookie on it.
Sure, there would have been another honeymoon phase where Cousins would have probably looked like the second coming of Hakeem Olajuwon. But once that shine wore off and the day-to-day process of dealing with Cousins on a regular basis sunk in, the Mavericks would have been left with a taller version of Rondo, who probably would have been shown the door once this season is over.
Let’s not forget the ongoing icy feud Cousins had with former Sacramento Kings coach George Karl.
Let’s not forget the stack of technical fouls Cousins receives on a regular basis. (He has 19 technical fouls this season).
Cousins acts as if all of his technical fouls and character issues are egregious mental errors that everyone should be OK with. No, actually they’re deal breakers.
Let’s not forget Cousins shouted "(expletive) Golden State" at fans after the Kings upset the Warriors earlier this month.
Is this the type of player you want representing your franchise?
Are you sure?
If you can turn a blind eye to all of those shenanigans, let the buyer beware.
Yeah, Cousins is very passionate about the game. But being passionate about the game and being a polarizing figure is not a recipe for winning.
The Kings thought so highly of Cousins that they basically gave him to the Pelicans for a bowl of jambalaya. Although I firmly believe they just didn’t want to be on the hook for a five-year, $209 million maximum contract Cousins would have commanded from the Kings when he becomes a free agent this summer.
So, Kings general manager Vlade Divac did what he thought was best for his franchise. And the Mavericks should be happy Divac ignored their overtures and decided to instead trade Cousins to the Pelicans.
Cousins, of course, have many in his corner who steadfastly believe that he can get a team deep into the playoffs if management surrounds him with some credible talent. And some of the moves the Kings made during Cousins’ six-and-a-half-year tenure in Sacramento were highly questionable.
"DeMarcus, in my two years with Sacramento, he was just a standup guy," Kings assistant coach Nancy Lieberman said. "He wanted to win and gave the best of who he was.
"In pro sports, sometimes people have to look to the future, and Vlade made a decision and we have to respect that. They traded Babe Ruth and Wayne Gretzky. You can trade DeMarcus Cousins if you see fit."
Thus, the Kings saw fit to trade Cousins to the Pelicans. After those hot-button issues they experienced with Rondo, the Mavericks should be rejoicing.
That stove?
It’s still hot.
