Mark Cuban wears ‘46’ in NBA celebrity game to jab Trump, 45th president, report says

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wore jersey No. 46 in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night, and a source told ESPN it was a jab at President Donald Trump in their ongoing long-distance battle, usually waged on Twitter.
Trump is the 45th president of the United States.
On Sunday, Trump had tweeted, “I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big time but I wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls. He’s not smart enough to run for president.”
That had come after some critical remarks of Trump last week by Cuban, a staunch Hillary Clinton supporter during the presidential campaign.
Cuban was asked by ESPN before the game about his jersey selection and said, “I couldn’t get 23. This is two times 23.”
Former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan made 23 famous.
Cuban, 58, went scoreless for the West, missing three shots but grabbing one rebound and making a steal, The Associated Press reported. The East won easily 88-59.
Cuban unloaded on Trump with a series of six tweets Friday morning.
They included:
6) Trump Issues p3: Has no attachments to other people (Ivanka=exception). People are fungible to him. He doesn't care who stays or goes— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 17, 2017
On Thursday, Breitbart News reported that Cuban had deleted the following tweet after Trump’s news conference: “It’s time we accept @POTUS for who he is. he is entertaining. He is oblivious. He isn’t smart enough to be dangerous.”
The Mavs owner told ESPN before the celebrity game: “I’m out for a double-double: Ten times up [the court], 10 times down.”
