Mavericks eager to close on positive note before All-Star break

Mavericks at Pistons
6:30 p.m. The Palace of Auburn Hills, Auburn Hills, MI.
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 22-33, Pistons 26-30
About the Mavericks: This will serve as the final game for the Mavericks before they take an eight-day vacation for the All-Star Weekend festivities. ... After playing the Pistons, the Mavericks next game isn’t until Feb. 24 in Minnesota, and their next home game is Feb. 25 against New Orleans. ... Dirk Nowitzki is 117 points away from becoming the only sixth player in NBA history to score at least 30,000 points. Nowitzki will likely reach that milestone at some point during a five-game home stand from March 3-11. ... Rookie Yogi Ferrell averages 15.2 points and 4.9 assists in 34.4 minutes, and is shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from 3-point range in nine games.
About the Pistons: Currently 16-11 at home, the Pistons are occupying the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. ... Detroit has won five of its past eight games. One of those three losses occurred Monday in Milwaukee when the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Pistons, 102-89. ... Reggie Jackson scored 20 points to lead the Pistons to a 95-85 win over the Mavericks in Dallas on Dec. 14. Detroit outrebounded the Mavericks 50-30 in that game, with Andre Drummond picking up 16 boards. ... Drummond averages 14.7 ppg and is second in the NBA in rebounding with 13.9 rpg. ... Tobias Harris (16.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg) and Jackson (15 ppg, 5.6 assists per game) are the Pistons’ top scorers. ... Detroit is tied for seventh in the NBA in rebounding with 44.3 rpg.
