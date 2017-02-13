Mavericks bounced by Isaiah, Celtics to end homestand on sour note

0:12 Watch Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Drain 2 Corner 3 Pointers Before Warriors Game Pause

2:56 Dirk dishes on comeback win, Harrison Barnes, Justin Anderson

1:43 Mavericks come from 21 down to knock off Jazz

1:48 Mavs agree with Ferrell on two-year contract

1:48 Fort Worth Opera's 'JFK' takes the stage at Bass Hall

0:51 Mayor Betsy Price donates to Fort Worth Opera

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

2:45 Fort Worth Opera's 'JFK' curtain call at Bass Hall