Mavericks bounced by Isaiah, Celtics to end homestand on sour note

That homestand the Dallas Mavericks were hoping would help propel them into the All-Star break with good thoughts didn’t end very well.
Isaiah Thomas poured in 29 points and added eight assists to lead the Boston Celtics to a 111-98 win over the Mavs on Monday night before a sellout crowd of 20,159 at American Airlines Center.
The loss was doubly brutal for the Mavs, who dropped to 22-33 and lost a game in the Western Conference standing to the eighth-seeded Denver Nuggets. Denver upset the Golden State Warriors on Monday and are now three games ahead of the Mavs for the final playoff spot in the West.
Thomas was a thorn all night for the Mavs. The 5-foot-9 point guard scored nine quick points before fans could settle into their seats and kept applying pressure eon the Mavs all night.
“At the beginning of the game he had nine points in less than four minutes,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “It was ridiculous.
“The guy is a great scorer, but we weren’t playing him tough enough.”
Despite not having the momentum in their favor, the Mavs managed to crawl within 83-82 of the Celtics after the third quarter. But, with a chance to take the lead, Dallas misfired on its ensuing seven shots and never again solved the Celtics’ puzzle.
Meanwhile, Thomas scored on a drive, fed Kelly Olynk in the corner for a 3-pointer and then added his own 3-pointer to bump the Boston lead to 100-89 with 4:31 remaining.
At that point, the Mavs had gone 3-of-15 from the field since trailing 83-82.
Following that slow start trying to defend Thomas, Carlisle replaced Seth Curry with rookie Yogi Ferrell and the results were respectable. Ferrell was effective on Thomas, and Ferrell also finished with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting.
“Yogi changed the game with his defense on (Thomas) and disrupted some things,” Carlisle said. “Look, in the end the guy is going to score some points.
“I just thought the beginning of the game was a microcosm of what our problem was tonight. You’ve got to be in a total hit-first mode and a total hard dispositional mode against a team like Boston that has those kinds of athletes, and for 48 minutes we just didn’t do it.”
The Mavs played the balance of the game without point guard Deron Williams. After missing Monday morning’s shootaround with an illness, Williams was in the starting lineup, but he wasn’t out there very long.
Williams drove to the lane and thought he had drawn a foul, Instead, he was whistled for an offensive foul. Williams protested vehemently. He was tagged with two quick technical fouls and an automatic ejection with 35.6 seconds left in the first half and the Mavs behind only 55-50.
The Celtics parlayed all of that into six quick points — after Thomas nailed three free throws when he was fouled by Ferrell while attempting a 3-pointer — and the Mavs went to the dressing room down 61-50.
The Mavs got 19 points from Harrison Barnes and 18 each from Wesley Matthews and Dirk Nowitzki.
For Boston, Flower Mound Marcus product Marcus Smart scored 19 points and former Mavs forward Jae Crowder tallied 10 points.
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Boston
30
31
22
28
—
111
Dallas
28
22
32
16
—
98
Boston
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Crowder
29:00
3-9
2-3
4
2
6
10
Johnson
20:42
3-4
0-0
7
5
3
7
Horford
31:51
5-12
0-0
5
4
1
11
Smart
35:22
6-11
4-4
3
3
3
19
Thomas
34:12
9-19
7-9
1
8
2
29
Olynyk
29:18
6-10
2-2
7
2
4
15
Rozier
19:25
1-3
0-0
4
2
1
2
Green
13:39
4-8
0-0
1
2
1
10
Jerebko
13:03
1-2
0-0
4
0
3
3
Young
12:22
2-3
0-0
4
0
1
5
Mickey
1:06
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
240
40-81
15-18
41
28
25
111
Percentages: FG .494, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (Thomas 4-10, Smart 3-7, Green 2-3, Crowder 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Young 1-1, Horford 1-2, Jerebko 1-2, Olynyk 1-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 12 (4 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Crowder, Johnson, Smart). Turnovers: 12 (Smart 3, Horford 2, Olynyk 2, Crowder, Jerebko, Johnson, Rozier, Thomas). Steals: 5 (Smart 2, Crowder, Horford, Young).
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnes
35:22
7-16
3-5
3
3
1
19
Nowitzki
28:33
7-17
3-3
5
3
0
18
Curry
32:46
3-9
0-0
5
5
2
8
Matthews
35:18
5-12
7-10
7
3
3
18
Williams
13:25
1-1
0-0
1
1
2
2
Ferrell
32:39
8-11
2-2
2
5
5
20
Harris
19:15
2-6
4-5
1
0
0
9
Powell
17:27
0-1
0-0
3
1
1
0
Mejri
13:32
1-2
0-0
10
0
1
2
Finney-Smith
9:31
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Anderson
1:06
1-1
0-0
0
0
0
2
Brussino
1:06
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
240
35-77
19-25
37
21
16
98
Percentages: FG .455, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Barnes 2-4, Ferrell 2-4, Curry 2-5, Harris 1-3, Matthews 1-5, Nowitzki 1-5, Brussino 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 12 (13 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Barnes, Mejri). Turnovers: 12 (Williams 4, Barnes 2, Ferrell 2, Curry, Harris, Mejri, Nowitzki). Steals: 7 (Curry 2, Nowitzki 2, Barnes, Mejri, Williams). Technical Fouls: Williams, 00:36 second; Williams, 00:36 second. Att.—20,159 (19,200). T—2:11.
