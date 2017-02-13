Mavericks owner Mark Cuban: Trump bashing hasn’t hurt my business

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, says his public politics haven’t cost his business.
Cuban, who visited with Bob Sturm and Dan McDowell on KTCK/1310 AM/96.7 FM for a 20-minute interview Friday afternoon, said the Mavericks have lost 12 season-ticket holders because of his political activism.
“And and I probably had eight people tell me they bought [season tickets] because they heard other people were giving me a hard time,” Cuban said. “Have we lost a couple season ticket holders? Yes. Have we gained a couple season ticket holders? Yes.”
Cuban said he made it a point of steering clear of politics during the first 16 years of his Mavs’ ownership. Knowing Trump personally, however, changed things in his 17th year.
“Since 1999, I’ve never donated to any candidate anywhere,” he said. “And that continues and that will continue. I’ve always thought you shouldn’t mix the two. There’s no good reason to talk politics. But this guy was obviously different because I knew him. You don’t hear me talk about other races, or hear me talk about other political environments. I knew the guy and he scared the hell out of me. And it wasn’t like I loved Secretary [Hillary] Clinton, right? I thought she was better because he is who he is.”
Two days after Cuban’s radio interview, President Trump Tweeted a shot at him early Sunday morning. “I know Mark Cuban well,” he wrote. “He backed me big-time but I wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls. He’s not smart enough to run for president!”
Cuban responded simply with an LOL.
February 12, 2017
Cuban said most fans don’t care enough about politics to be offended or pleased by his political beliefs.
He suggested that fans turned off by his political beliefs, which he mostly espouses on Twitter, should just ignore him.
“Most people aren’t political. Less than 15 percent of the American population is on Twitter,” he said. “Most people don’t pay attention to this and I really try to keep politics to Twitter and cable news. The people who are hardcore [into] politics, they are the ones who are going to get upset, call in, and get all antsy about it.”
When confronted by an upset fan, “I’m like: ‘Bro, hit the mute button. If you don’t want to hear it, block me and you don’t have to hear anything.”
When McDowell asked Cuban if he’d ever consider running for president in light of a fellow billionaire running with no previous political experience, he kept it mildly ambiguous.
“I doubt it. I really doubt it,” he said.
