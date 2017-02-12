Red-hot Celtics to give Mavericks tough challenge at home

Celtics at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Monday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, Univision/1270 AM (Sp.)
Records: Celtics 35-19; Mavericks 22-32
About the Celtics: Boston has the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and the fifth-best record in the NBA. ... The Celtics have the best road record (16-11) among East teams and fourth-best road record in the NBA. ... In Saturday’s 112-104 triumph over the Utah Jazz, the Celtics’ bench produced 50 points for its second-highest bench total of the season. ... Isaiah Thomas scored 29 points, while Kelly Olynyk (19 points, 7 rebounds) and former Mavs guard Gerald Green (16 points, 23 minutes) added bench production. ... The Celtics are 12-10 against the West, including a 90-83 victory over the Mavs on Nov. 16 in Boston when Thomas scored 22 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. ... Thomas, who is second in the NBA in scoring (29.8 ppg), is a reserve player in the All-Star game. Thomas has scored 20 or more points in 38 consecutive games.
About the Mavericks: Good vibes have been rampant for the Mavs, who are 11-5 in their last 16 games. In fact, the Mavs have won 11 games over the previous 31 days after winning 11 over the first 77 days this season. ... Dallas is 2-1 entering the finale of a four-game homestand after Saturday’s dominant 112-80 win over Orlando. The Mavs made 17 of 35 shots from 3-point range against the Magic, marking the third time in 11 games that they have made at least 17 from long range. ... The Mavs next play at Detroit on Wednesday before breaking for the All-Star game. Dallas’ first game after the All-Star break is Feb. 24 at Minnesota.
Comments