Improving Mavericks will try to make Magic disappear

Magic at Mavericks
8 p.m. Saturday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; KFLC/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Magic 20-35, Mavericks 21-32
About the Magic: Orlando was trudging along with a 16-20 record this season before the bottom fell out. The Magic come into Saturday with 15 losses in their past 19 games, five by seven points or less. That includes Thursday’s 112-111 setback in Orlando to the Philadelphia 76ers, despite 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists from shooting guard Evan Fournier. ... Former Longhorn guard D.J. Augustin came off the bench to pour in 18 points and lead the Magic to a 95-87 win over the Mavericks in Orlando on Nov. 19. The Magic outscored the Mavericks 29-18 in the fourth quarter of that game. ... Fournier (16.8 points), Serge Ibaka (15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds) and Nikola Vucevic (14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds) are the major contributors for the Magic.
About the Mavericks: They are 1-1 on their four-game homestand, which concludes Monday against the Boston Celtics. ... The Mavericks are 13-13 at home this season and haven’t been above .500 at home at any point this season. ... Playing with renewed confidence, the Mavericks have won 10 of their past 15 games. ... His 31 points in Thursday’s 112-105 overtime win against the Jazz gives Harrison Barnes six games of 30 or more points this season. He scored the final eight points in overtime against Utah. ... The Mavericks rallied from a 21-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Jazz. ... Seth Curry rebounded from Tuesday’s poor four-point showing against Portland with 16 points against Utah.
Dwain Price
