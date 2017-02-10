Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki has calmly rediscovered his clutch game

Dirk Nowitzki has rediscovered his clutch gene.
Not that the Dallas Mavericks’ all-time leading scorer had lost his clutch gene. However, that part of Nowitzki’s game hadn’t surfaced much this season until earlier this week due to him missing 22 games with a right Achilles strain.
But in Tuesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Nowitzki made a pair of 3-pointers in the final 39 seconds, with each one of them giving the Mavericks a one-point lead. The latter trey by the NBA’s No. 6 all-time leading scorer put the Mavericks ahead by one with just 3.9 seconds and appeared as though it would stand as the game-winning bucket.
However, Portland’s C. J. McCollum floated in a desperation 16-foot runner with just 0.3 seconds remaining for the game-winner, thwarting the opportunity for Nowitzki to celebrate his clutch shot(s).
Nevertheless, Nowitzki was back at it again Thursday against the Utah Jazz as he made a high-arching 20-footer with a mere 3.3 seconds remaining to tie the game at 100-100 and send it into overtime. That bucket was the impetus the Mavericks used to rally from a 21-point deficit in the third quarter and eventually beat the Jazz, 112-105.
Nowitzki set up his late critical shot when he first chased down a crucial rebound – Harrison Barnes missed a jumper with 6.6 seconds to go – before making a basket against Utah that sent the American Airlines Center crowd into a frenzy.
"The ball bounced off the front half of the court and I was hoping there would be a long rebound, and it just bounced right to me and all I had to do was go up and hopefully score,’’ Nowitzki explained. "That was probably one of the easier ones I’ve had in my career.
"I just had (missed) that free throw right before that (with 21.4 seconds left), so I was a little mad. But I’m glad the shot went in and we were able to play really well in overtime.’’
Nowitzki scored 25 points in 30 minutes against Portland, a day after playing 24 minutes in Denver. He followed that up with 20 points in 37 minutes against the Jazz.
Those were just the third and fourth 20-point games of the season for Nowitzki, who has regained his leg strength.
The Mavericks (21-32) host the Orlando Magic (20-35) Saturday night at 8 at the AAC.
"He certainly has been moving better and better as the season has gone on,’’ coach Rick Carlisle said. "That (Denver/Portland games were) a back-to-back situation, so that was a very important night (on Tuesday) in terms of him establishing the ability to play back-to-backs.
"He didn’t play that many minutes in Denver the night before, which helped, but he’s feeling better and doing better all the time. We’ve got to keep the momentum going here through the (All-Star) break, and then he’ll get some time and we’ll make a push coming out of the break.’’
Barnes, who had assumed the role as the Mavericks’ go-to player while Nowitzki worked himself back from his Achilles injury, marveled at what the 19-year veteran was able to accomplish against the Jazz with the game on the line.
"Dirk was obviously being himself down the stretch,’’ Barnes said. "Clutch.’’
Knocking down clutch baskets has been a part of Nowitzki’s game for nearly two decades.
"He’s done that so many times,’’ Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "You try to keep it out of his hands.
"You try to deny Dirk, because when he gets it he’s hard to guard, for sure.’’
Dirk Nowitzki has just four 20-point games this season. Two of them occurred in the Mavs’ last two games. The following are the 20-point games for Nowitzki this season.
Opponent
Date
FGM
FGA
Points
@Indiana
Oct. 26
8
19
22
@Minnesota
Jan. 9
8
16
26
Portland
Feb. 7
7
16
25
Utah
Feb. 9
8
17
20
