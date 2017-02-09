Mavs erase 21-point, third-quarter deficit to silence Jazz in OT

If the Dallas Mavericks find a way to qualify for the playoffs this year, they’re going to remember Thursday night’s game against the Utah Jazz as the contest that propelled them into the postseason.
Nearly out of the game and facing despair, the Mavs rolled up their sleeves, fought back and eventually scored an improbable 112-105 overtime victory against the Jazz at American Airlines Center.
The Mavs trailed 71-50 midway through the third quarter and looked completely lifeless. But somehow the Mavs pulled themselves together and outscored the Jazz 59-31 in the last 23 minutes of the game to increase their record to 21-32.
The last time the Mavs rallied from such a large deficit to win a game was last Feb. 26, when they climbed out of a 23-point hole to defeat the Denver Nuggets.
On Thursday, after tying the game with 2.8 seconds left, the Mavs took complete control of the overtime session. Devin Harris opened the extra period with consecutive baskets, and Harrison Barnes fired in a 3-pointer as the Mavs soared ahead 107-100.
Boris Diaw later got Utah within 109-105 with a bucket. But Barnes scored again with 34.2 ticks remaining and the Mavs led 111-105.
The Jazz (34-20), who came in on a four-game winning streak, had to be kicking themselves after seemingly having the Mavs on the ropes. The game was akin to Sunday’s Super Bowl when the Atlanta Falcons enjoyed a 28-3 lead over New England in the third quarter only to see the Patriots tally the game’s final 31 points to win in overtime, 34-28.
The Mavs knotted the game at 100 when Dirk Nowitzki retrieved an errant shot by Harrison Barnes and drained a 15-footer with 2.8 seconds remaining in regulation.
Utah had a last shot, but Gordon Hayward’s 3-pointer misfired form the left corner. It’s the same corner where Hayward drained a shot at the buzzer last year to beat the Mavs.
A 35-15 run by Dallas helped put the Mavs in position to make the Jazz sweat. Before that run, Utah had been having its way with the Mavs and getting whatever it wanted on the perimeter and inside the paint.
But the Mavs started hustling and started making plays and the game flipped in their favor.
Barnes led the Mavs with 31 points, Nowitzki tallied 20, Seth Curry scored 16, Wesley Matthews popped in 15 and Harris added 13 off the bench.
Hayward paced the Jazz with 36 points, Joe Ingles scored 16, Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Alec Burks finished with 12 points.
The Mavs shot 50 percent from the field and made just 5-of-20 from 3-point land, while Utah made 45.9 percent of its shots and was 13-of-29 from downtown.
And while the Jazz won the rebound battle, the Mavs were satisfied that they only lost that battle by five (43-38).
Utah led 23-20 after the first quarter and 54-42 at the half.
Utah
23
31
24
22
5
—
105
Dallas
20
22
26
32
12
—
112
Utah
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Favors
32:38
2-9
2-3
10
2
4
6
Hayward
43:16
13-27
6-7
4
3
2
36
Ingles
40:49
6-12
0-0
5
5
1
16
Gobert
35:59
5-9
5-6
15
3
6
15
Exum
18:17
2-3
0-0
0
0
2
5
Johnson
25:44
3-8
0-0
0
4
1
8
Mack
24:50
1-4
0-0
5
7
5
3
Burks
22:10
5-11
1-1
3
1
3
12
Diaw
14:21
2-2
0-0
1
0
1
4
Lyles
6:56
0-0
0-0
0
1
1
0
Totals
265
39-85
14-17
43
26
26
105
Percentages: FG .459, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (Ingles 4-7, Hayward 4-10, Johnson 2-6, Mack 1-1, Exum 1-2, Burks 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 21 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Gobert 2, Mack). Turnovers: 21 (Gobert 5, Exum 4, Johnson 4, Diaw 3, Burks 2, Ingles 2, Hayward). Steals: 8 (Favors 2, Johnson 2, Mack 2, Hayward, Ingles).
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnes
42:51
12-20
5-7
4
1
3
31
Nowitzki
37:08
8-17
4-5
7
2
4
20
Curry
42:47
6-12
3-3
5
4
0
16
Ferrell
25:46
3-8
2-2
4
5
1
9
Matthews
42:05
6-10
2-2
6
5
3
15
Harris
28:49
5-11
3-4
5
2
5
13
Mejri
14:50
3-4
0-0
2
0
0
6
Fin-Smith
14:14
0-2
0-2
3
1
2
0
Anderson
9:55
1-2
0-0
2
1
1
2
Powell
6:35
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
265
44-87
19-25
38
21
19
112
Percentages: FG .506, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Barnes 2-3, Matthews 1-3, Curry 1-4, Ferrell 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-1, Harris 0-2, Nowitzki 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 11 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Mejri 3). Turnovers: 11 (Curry 4, Ferrell 2, Matthews 2, Nowitzki 2, Barnes). Steals: 12 (Ferrell 4, Finney-Smith 2, Harris 2, Nowitzki 2, Anderson, Mejri). Att.—19,883 (19,200).
