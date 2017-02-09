Dallas Mavericks

February 9, 2017 10:43 AM

Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban will play in NBA All-Star Celebrity game

By Dwain Price

DALLAS

Mark Cuban has always been brash about his basketball game. Now the Dallas Mavericks owner will get to show it off on a big stage.

Cuban has been chosen to play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during All-Star Weekend, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. in New Orleans.

Cuban will be on a team that includes WNBA player Candace Parker, singer Master P, recording artist Andy Grammer and celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez.

Known for playing one-on-one games with some of his players, Cuban admits he’s not as fluid on the court as he used to be.

“I have no game left,’’ Cuban said. “But I love to play.’’

