Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban will play in NBA All-Star Celebrity game

Mark Cuban has always been brash about his basketball game. Now the Dallas Mavericks owner will get to show it off on a big stage.
Cuban has been chosen to play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during All-Star Weekend, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. in New Orleans.
Cuban will be on a team that includes WNBA player Candace Parker, singer Master P, recording artist Andy Grammer and celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez.
Known for playing one-on-one games with some of his players, Cuban admits he’s not as fluid on the court as he used to be.
“I have no game left,’’ Cuban said. “But I love to play.’’
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
