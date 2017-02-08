Utah center Rudy Gobert is a match-up problem for the Dallas Mavericks

Jazz at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Thursday at American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Jazz 33-19, Mavericks 22-30
About the Jazz: In the past three games, All-Star Gordon Hayward is averaging 30 points. The seven-year veteran scored 27 points during a 104-88 win over Milwaukee on Feb. 1, tossed in 33 points during Saturday’s 105-98 victory against Charlotte, and notched 30 points during Monday’s 120-95 blowout win over Atlanta. … The Jazz have won 10 of their past 13 games. … The Jazz are 3-0 against the Mavericks this season. Utah won two games in Utah — 97-81 on Nov. 2 and 103-100 on Dec. 16. … Center Rudy Gobert had career highs in points (27) and rebounds (25) when the Jazz defeated the Mavericks 112-107 in overtime in Dallas on Jan. 20.
About the Mavericks: This is Game 2 of a four-game home stand for the Mavericks, who also host Orlando on Saturday and Boston on Monday. … The Mavericks opened this home stand by losing to Portland 114-113 despite 25 points from Dirk Nowitzki. The only other times Nowitzki has reached the 20-point barrier this season was Opening Day at Indiana when he had 22 points, and on Jan. 9 at Minnesota when he scored a season-high 26 points. … Harrison Barnes scored a team-high 26 points in the loss to Portland. Barnes has led, or tied, for the team lead in scoring in 27 games this season. In 307 games with Golden State, Barnes led the Warriors in scoring just six times. … Wesley Matthews has scored 20 or more points in three of the past five games.
