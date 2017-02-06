Dallas Mavericks

February 6, 2017 10:57 PM

Mavericks throttled in Denver in first half of back-to-back

Star-Telegram

DENVER

The Dallas Mavericks’ four-game winning streak came to a grinding halt Monday night as the Nuggets rolled to a 110-87 victory.

The Mavericks were outrebounded 49-29 and played poorly during the second quarter when they were outscored 30-13.

“This is on all of us. We just weren’t ready to play at the start,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “Getting beat by 20 on the boards is never going to get it done in this league.”

Mavericks rookie Yogi Ferrell, who scored a career-high 32 points in Friday’s 108-104 victory at Portland, was held to 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Ferrell shared team-high honors with Seth Curry, who also finished with 15.

Mavs agree with Ferrell on two-year contract

After his spectacular performances in four games, Yogi Ferrell and the Mavs have agreed on a two-year contract

dprice@star-telegram.com

Dwight Powell came off the bench to score 14.

The Mavericks, who return home Tuesday to face Portland in the second half of the back-to-back, shot 42.3 percent from the field but were only 7 of 25 (28 percent) from 3-point range.

Trailing by as many as 27 early in the third quarter, the Mavericks closed the period with an 18-6 run and pulled to 82-67 going into the fourth. Wesley Matthews and Curry both hit 3-pointers in the run.

This is on all of us. We just weren’t ready to play at the start. Getting beat by 20 on the boards is never going to get it done in this league.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle

The Mavericks cut the deficit to 13 with just under six minutes remaining, but Denver responded with a 7-0 burst capped by Wilson Chandler’s reverse layup with 3:30 left to rebuild a 20-point cushion. The Mavericks did not threaten again.

Nuggets shooting guard Will Barton scored a game-high 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting as Denver shot 50 percent, including 11 of 28 from 3-point range.

Barton (5-of-7) and Gary Harris (4-of-5) combined to hit 9 of 12 3-point attempts.

Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay missed Monday’s game after aggravating a sore back Saturday against San Antonio. Forward Danilo Gallinari also was out with a left groin strain, and forward Kenneth Faried was excused to tend to personal matters.

Mavs roared back into the playoff race

With an 8-3 record in their last 11 games, the Mavs find themselves back in the Western Conference playoff race

dprice@star-telegram.com

Briefly

▪ Mavericks point guard Deron Williams missed a sixth consecutive game since injuring his left big toe but could be getting closer to a return. Carlisle said he is hopeful Williams could return “sometime soon. He has a thing with his toe that is an unusual injury because you can play with it, but it’s extremely painful. So it’s going to be managing comfort and trying to work through it.”

▪ Mavericks center Andrew Bogut remains sidelined because of a right hamstring strain.

This report contains material from The Associated Press.

Dallas

24

13

30

20

87

Denver

29

30

23

28

110

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Barnes

34:05

6-11

0-0

4

2

1

12

Nowitzki

24:02

4-8

1-2

6

0

4

9

Curry

34:05

6-15

0-0

2

1

4

15

Ferrell

35:04

4-11

5-5

2

5

0

15

Matthews

33:59

3-8

3-4

7

8

3

10

Powell

25:51

6-8

2-4

4

2

1

14

D.Harris

17:21

0-4

0-0

1

5

2

0

Fnny-Smith

13:56

1-3

0-0

0

0

0

2

Anderson

11:50

1-8

0-0

2

2

3

3

Mejri

6:51

1-1

0-0

1

0

0

2

Brussino

2:56

2-2

0-2

0

0

0

5

Totals

240

34-79

11-17

29

25

18

87

Percentages: FG .430, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Curry 3-7, Ferrell 2-5, Brussino 1-1, Matthews 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Finney-Smith 0-1, D.Harris 0-1, Nowitzki 0-1, Powell 0-1, Barnes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 10 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Powell 2, Ferrell). Turnovers: 10 (Barnes 2, Ferrell 2, Finney-Smith 2, Curry, Matthews, Mejri, Nowitzki). Steals: 8 (Nowitzki 3, Ferrell 2, Powell 2, Barnes).

Denver

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Barton

36:50

12-18

2-2

8

5

5

31

Chandler

40:29

6-11

2-2

10

4

3

14

Jokic

24:24

5-9

3-3

4

9

5

13

G.Harris

37:09

5-12

6-6

5

1

1

20

Nelson

32:46

1-6

0-0

4

2

0

2

Arthur

21:47

3-8

0-0

3

2

2

7

Murray

18:37

3-9

0-0

3

4

1

7

Herngmz

17:57

3-5

1-1

9

0

0

7

Nurkic

5:16

1-2

1-2

2

0

1

3

Beasley

1:37

2-3

0-0

1

1

1

4

O’Bryant

1:37

1-1

0-0

0

0

0

2

Miller

1:31

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

240

42-84

15-16

49

28

19

110

Percentages: FG .500, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Barton 5-7, G.Harris 4-5, Murray 1-2, Arthur 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Chandler 0-2, Nelson 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 15 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 10 (Arthur 3, Murray 3, Barton 2, Chandler, Hernangomez). Turnovers: 15 (Barton 3, G.Harris 3, Hernangomez 2, Jokic 2, Nelson 2, Arthur, Chandler, Murray). Steals: 7 (G.Harris 2, Arthur, Chandler, Hernangomez, Jokic, Nelson). Att.—13,047 (19,155). T—2:11. Officials—Bennie Adams, Derrick Stafford, Gediminas Petraitis

Related content

Dallas Mavericks

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions

View more video

Sports Videos