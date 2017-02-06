Mavericks throttled in Denver in first half of back-to-back

The Dallas Mavericks’ four-game winning streak came to a grinding halt Monday night as the Nuggets rolled to a 110-87 victory.
The Mavericks were outrebounded 49-29 and played poorly during the second quarter when they were outscored 30-13.
“This is on all of us. We just weren’t ready to play at the start,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “Getting beat by 20 on the boards is never going to get it done in this league.”
Mavericks rookie Yogi Ferrell, who scored a career-high 32 points in Friday’s 108-104 victory at Portland, was held to 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Ferrell shared team-high honors with Seth Curry, who also finished with 15.
Dwight Powell came off the bench to score 14.
The Mavericks, who return home Tuesday to face Portland in the second half of the back-to-back, shot 42.3 percent from the field but were only 7 of 25 (28 percent) from 3-point range.
Trailing by as many as 27 early in the third quarter, the Mavericks closed the period with an 18-6 run and pulled to 82-67 going into the fourth. Wesley Matthews and Curry both hit 3-pointers in the run.
This is on all of us. We just weren’t ready to play at the start. Getting beat by 20 on the boards is never going to get it done in this league.
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle
The Mavericks cut the deficit to 13 with just under six minutes remaining, but Denver responded with a 7-0 burst capped by Wilson Chandler’s reverse layup with 3:30 left to rebuild a 20-point cushion. The Mavericks did not threaten again.
Nuggets shooting guard Will Barton scored a game-high 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting as Denver shot 50 percent, including 11 of 28 from 3-point range.
Barton (5-of-7) and Gary Harris (4-of-5) combined to hit 9 of 12 3-point attempts.
Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay missed Monday’s game after aggravating a sore back Saturday against San Antonio. Forward Danilo Gallinari also was out with a left groin strain, and forward Kenneth Faried was excused to tend to personal matters.
Briefly
▪ Mavericks point guard Deron Williams missed a sixth consecutive game since injuring his left big toe but could be getting closer to a return. Carlisle said he is hopeful Williams could return “sometime soon. He has a thing with his toe that is an unusual injury because you can play with it, but it’s extremely painful. So it’s going to be managing comfort and trying to work through it.”
▪ Mavericks center Andrew Bogut remains sidelined because of a right hamstring strain.
This report contains material from The Associated Press.
Dallas
24
13
30
20
—
87
Denver
29
30
23
28
—
110
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnes
34:05
6-11
0-0
4
2
1
12
Nowitzki
24:02
4-8
1-2
6
0
4
9
Curry
34:05
6-15
0-0
2
1
4
15
Ferrell
35:04
4-11
5-5
2
5
0
15
Matthews
33:59
3-8
3-4
7
8
3
10
Powell
25:51
6-8
2-4
4
2
1
14
D.Harris
17:21
0-4
0-0
1
5
2
0
Fnny-Smith
13:56
1-3
0-0
0
0
0
2
Anderson
11:50
1-8
0-0
2
2
3
3
Mejri
6:51
1-1
0-0
1
0
0
2
Brussino
2:56
2-2
0-2
0
0
0
5
Totals
240
34-79
11-17
29
25
18
87
Percentages: FG .430, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Curry 3-7, Ferrell 2-5, Brussino 1-1, Matthews 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Finney-Smith 0-1, D.Harris 0-1, Nowitzki 0-1, Powell 0-1, Barnes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 10 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Powell 2, Ferrell). Turnovers: 10 (Barnes 2, Ferrell 2, Finney-Smith 2, Curry, Matthews, Mejri, Nowitzki). Steals: 8 (Nowitzki 3, Ferrell 2, Powell 2, Barnes).
Denver
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barton
36:50
12-18
2-2
8
5
5
31
Chandler
40:29
6-11
2-2
10
4
3
14
Jokic
24:24
5-9
3-3
4
9
5
13
G.Harris
37:09
5-12
6-6
5
1
1
20
Nelson
32:46
1-6
0-0
4
2
0
2
Arthur
21:47
3-8
0-0
3
2
2
7
Murray
18:37
3-9
0-0
3
4
1
7
Herngmz
17:57
3-5
1-1
9
0
0
7
Nurkic
5:16
1-2
1-2
2
0
1
3
Beasley
1:37
2-3
0-0
1
1
1
4
O’Bryant
1:37
1-1
0-0
0
0
0
2
Miller
1:31
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
240
42-84
15-16
49
28
19
110
Percentages: FG .500, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Barton 5-7, G.Harris 4-5, Murray 1-2, Arthur 1-5, Hernangomez 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Chandler 0-2, Nelson 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 15 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 10 (Arthur 3, Murray 3, Barton 2, Chandler, Hernangomez). Turnovers: 15 (Barton 3, G.Harris 3, Hernangomez 2, Jokic 2, Nelson 2, Arthur, Chandler, Murray). Steals: 7 (G.Harris 2, Arthur, Chandler, Hernangomez, Jokic, Nelson). Att.—13,047 (19,155). T—2:11. Officials—Bennie Adams, Derrick Stafford, Gediminas Petraitis
Comments