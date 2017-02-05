Mavericks hope to extend winning streak to five against Nuggets

Mavericks at Nuggets
8 p.m. Monday, Pepsi
Center, Denver
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, Univision/1270 AM (Sp.)
Records: Mavericks 20-30; Nuggets 22-28
About the Mavericks: Only Golden State, Miami and Washington have a better record than the Mavs’ 9-3 mark over the last 12 games. Dallas enters Monday’s game with a season-high four-game winning streak. All four wins came after the Mavs signed point guard Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract and promptly inserted him into the starting lineup. A strong candidate to win Western Conference Player of the Week, Ferrell is averaging 17.8 points and 5.0 assists and has made 52 percent of his 3-point shots. He also scored the clinching points in wins over San Antonio and Portland. ... Harrison Barnes has led the Mavs in scoring 26 times and also has 26 games in which he has scored at least 20 . ... The Mavs’ top two shooting games this season — 58.4 percent and 53.8 percent — have been against the Nuggets.
About the Nuggets: Denver occupies the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot, but is only two games ahead of the Mavs. ... The Nuggets are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have lost three of their past four. ... The San Antonio Spurs blew out the Nuggets 121-97 on Saturday despite a game-high 20 points from Denver rookie Jamal Murray. ... The Nuggets and Mavs have split their season series 1-1. ... The Nuggets are third in the NBA in scoring (110.2 ppg) but their defense is 28th in points allowed (111.8 ppg).
