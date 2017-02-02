Hot Mavericks begin key 2-game road trip at Portland on Friday

Mavericks at Trail Blazers
9:30 P.M. Moda Center, Portland
TV: FSSW, ESPN
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 19-30, Trail Blazers 22-28
About the Mavericks: The Mavericks will open a critical two-game road trip Friday night in Portland. The trip concludes Monday in Denver before the Mavericks return home to open a four-game home stand starting Tuesday against Portland. ... The rejuvenated Mavericks are 8-3 in their past 11 games. It’s their best 11-game stretch since they posted an 8-3 record during an 11-game stretch Nov. 1-20, 2015. ... Since signing point guard Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contact last Saturday, the Mavericks are 3-0. It’s their second three-game winning streak of the season. Ferrell is averaging 13 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5 assists and 2.3 steals in 37 minutes per game. ... Salah Mejri is coming off the best game of his career. In Wednesday’s 113-95 win over Philadelphia, the second-year backup center scored a season-high 16 points and collected a career-high 17 rebounds.
About the Trail Blazers: After losing five of seven games, the suddenly red-hot Blazers are 4-1 in their past five games. The lone loss was to Golden State (113-111). ... C.J. McCollum tallied 35 points and Damian Lillard added 28 points to lead the Blazers to a 127-123 victory at Boston in overtime on Jan. 21. Lillard added another 33 points to pace the Blazers to a 112-109 win over Memphis on Jan. 27. ... Portland’s most recent game was Tuesday when Lillard poured in 27 points in just 31 minutes during a 115-98 triumph over Charlotte. ... The Blazers are 1-1 against the Mavericks this season. Lillard tossed in 27 of his season-high 42 points in the second half as the Blazers upended the Mavericks in Portland 105-95, on Nov. 4. But Lillard missed a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Blazers lost to the Mavericks in Dallas 96-95 on Dec. 21.
Comments