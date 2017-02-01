Curry has flourished since moving into starting lineup for Mavericks

Since moving Seth Curry into the starting lineup 10 games ago, the Dallas Mavericks have played their best basketball of the season.
During that span, the Mavs have posted a 7-3 record entering Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia, and Curry has averaged 15.2 points and shot 49.6 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from 3-point range.
“ ... He’s difficult to guard because he’s quick and he can shoot and he’s a better one-on-one player than you think, and he’s a confident guy who works hard.
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on Seth Curry
The Mavs have used Curry mainly as a shooting guard, but he also has established himself as a solid point guard.
“He can play point, he has played point and he’s gotten better at playing point,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “I think it’s something that he can do and I think he can really continue to get better with that.
“His natural position is off the ball, and he’s difficult to guard because he’s quick and he can shoot and he’s a better one-on-one player than you think, and he’s a confident guy who works hard.”
The Mavs signed Curry to a 2-year, $6 million contract last summer when he became a free agent.
Bogut has injection
Center Andrew Bogus said he had an injection Tuesday to relieve pain in his right hamstring strain.
Bogut, who has missed nine of the last 11 games, said he’ll miss Friday’s game in Portland and Monday’s contest in Denver and doesn’t expect to return until Tuesday at home against Portland at the earliest.
“I’ll rest for a couple of days and then start rehabbing again,” Bogut said.
Cuban vs. Trump?
Back when Phil Jackson was coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, he and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban used to have some friendly verbal sparring matches.
Cuban even referred to Jackson as his “bucket boy.” But since Jackson retired from coaching in 2011, Cuban hasn’t been able to hook up with another person to exchange any friendly hand-to-hand verbal combat.
But before Wednesday’s game, said he almost had a viable candidate.
“I tried to, but he got elected president,” Cuban said, referring to President Donald Trump.
Okafor digs Dirk
Philadelphia 76ers second-year center Jahlil Okafor is a huge fan of Mavs forward Dirk Nowitzki.
“I have the utmost respect for Dirk,” Okafor said. “I’m a big fan of his, I’m a big fan of the game.
“I grew up watching it, so it’s always surreal playing against those guys. I’m sure I’m probably going to ask him for his jersey after the game.”
