Mavericks get help from new Yogi to end long losing streak in San Antonio

Seth Curry scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a 12-game losing streak in San Antonio, beating the Spurs 105-101 on Sunday night.
Kawhi Leonard had 24 points for San Antonio, which lost consecutive games for just the second time this season.
Dallas escaped a turnover with 25 seconds left when officials ruled Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle called a timeout before Danny Green tipped the ball away from Curry. The Mavericks finished with seven turnovers, the lowest by a Spurs opponent this season.
San Antonio held Dallas to five points in the final 3:47, but was unable to complete the rally after entering the fourth with an 81-77 lead.
Yogi Ferrell, who started a day after signing a 10-day contract with the Mavericks, made two free throws to give Dallas a 105-101 lead with 7.3 seconds remaining.
Harrison Barnes added 19 points and Wes Matthews had 17 for Dallas.
San Antonio turned in another lackluster fourth quarter after falling 119-103 in New Orleans on Friday.
LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker had 16 points apiece for the Spurs.
TIP-INS
Mavericks: Dallas is averaging 12.1 turnovers per game, second-fewest in the league. ... Dallas has the second-worst road record in the West at 7-19, trailing only the Lakers’ 5-21 mark. ... The Mavericks’ last win in San Antonio was a 103-94 victory on Nov. 26, 2010.
Spurs: Manu Ginobili has 1,398 3-pointers, passing former teammate Brent Barry for 28th in league history. ... Forward Davis Bertans is just the fourth Spurs rookie with at least 35 3-pointers and 15 blocks in a season, joining Leonard, Ginobili and Lloyd Daniels. ... Bertans made his second career start. The Spurs lost for the first time in 11 games when a rookie starts.
UP NEXT
Mavericks: Host Cleveland on Monday night.
Spurs: Host Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.
Dallas
27
22
28
28
—
105
San Antonio
28
31
22
20
—
101
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnes
35:24
8-20
2-2
3
2
1
19
Nowitzki
28:08
5-11
3-3
10
0
1
15
Curry
36:56
10-20
0-0
10
5
2
24
Ferrell
35:31
3-9
2-2
2
7
3
9
Matthews
30:53
6-10
3-4
7
3
2
17
Harris
19:02
2-6
2-2
1
2
2
7
Finney-Smith
17:14
2-5
1-1
2
0
3
5
Powell
9:58
1-1
2-2
2
0
1
4
Bogut
8:12
0-0
0-0
2
1
3
0
Mejri
7:41
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
J.Anderson
6:30
2-4
0-0
1
0
0
5
Brussino
4:31
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
240:00
39-87
15-16
41
20
19
105
Percentages: FG .448, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Curry 4-9, Nowitzki 2-3, Matthews 2-5, J.Anderson 1-3, Harris 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Ferrell 1-4, Brussino 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 6 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Nowitzki 4, Finney-Smith). Turnovers: 6 (Curry 2, Nowitzki 2, Harris, Matthews). Steals: 6 (Ferrell 2, Matthews 2, Curry, Harris).
San Antonio
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Aldridge
34:01
5-14
6-9
7
4
1
16
Bertans
16:48
2-5
1-1
3
1
2
6
Leonard
37:04
7-17
7-8
7
2
2
24
Green
30:38
3-6
0-0
4
5
3
7
Parker
22:37
8-12
0-1
0
4
2
16
Lee
25:33
7-9
0-0
3
4
2
14
Ginobili
23:47
3-7
1-4
5
3
3
10
Mills
21:30
3-10
0-0
8
2
0
6
K.Anderson
14:03
0-1
0-0
3
1
2
0
Dedmon
13:59
1-2
0-0
6
0
3
2
Totals
240:00
39-83
15-23
46
26
20
101
Percentages: FG .470, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Ginobili 3-4, Leonard 3-7, Bertans 1-3, Green 1-4, Mills 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 11 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Bertans 2, Green 2, Leonard). Turnovers: 11 (Leonard 4, Aldridge 2, Ginobili 2, K.Anderson, Mills, Parker). Steals: 2 (Ginobili, Leonard). Technical Fouls: Defensive three second, 9:07 first; team, 9:07 first.
Comments