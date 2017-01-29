Dallas Mavericks

January 29, 2017 8:48 PM

Mavericks get help from new Yogi to end long losing streak in San Antonio

The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO

Seth Curry scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a 12-game losing streak in San Antonio, beating the Spurs 105-101 on Sunday night.

Kawhi Leonard had 24 points for San Antonio, which lost consecutive games for just the second time this season.

Dallas escaped a turnover with 25 seconds left when officials ruled Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle called a timeout before Danny Green tipped the ball away from Curry. The Mavericks finished with seven turnovers, the lowest by a Spurs opponent this season.

San Antonio held Dallas to five points in the final 3:47, but was unable to complete the rally after entering the fourth with an 81-77 lead.

Yogi Ferrell, who started a day after signing a 10-day contract with the Mavericks, made two free throws to give Dallas a 105-101 lead with 7.3 seconds remaining.

Harrison Barnes added 19 points and Wes Matthews had 17 for Dallas.

San Antonio turned in another lackluster fourth quarter after falling 119-103 in New Orleans on Friday.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Tony Parker had 16 points apiece for the Spurs.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas is averaging 12.1 turnovers per game, second-fewest in the league. ... Dallas has the second-worst road record in the West at 7-19, trailing only the Lakers’ 5-21 mark. ... The Mavericks’ last win in San Antonio was a 103-94 victory on Nov. 26, 2010.

Spurs: Manu Ginobili has 1,398 3-pointers, passing former teammate Brent Barry for 28th in league history. ... Forward Davis Bertans is just the fourth Spurs rookie with at least 35 3-pointers and 15 blocks in a season, joining Leonard, Ginobili and Lloyd Daniels. ... Bertans made his second career start. The Spurs lost for the first time in 11 games when a rookie starts.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Cleveland on Monday night.

Spurs: Host Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

Seth Curry Getting Valuable Playing Time

Mavs guard Seth Curry is enjoying the best season of his career.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle impressed with Seth Curry

Guard Seth Curry has come on strong for the Mavs in recent days, and head coach Rick Carlisle said it's the result of hard work.

Mac Attack and Ice talk Mavs and Tanking

Star Telegram sports columnist Mac Engel and NBA/Dallas Mavs writer Dwain Price discuss the sorry state of the Mavs (video by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram).

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions

