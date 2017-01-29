Mavericks to conclude brutal back-to-back against LeBron, Cavaliers

Cavaliers at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; KFLC/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Cavaliers 32-14; Mavericks 16-30
About the Cavaliers: The defending NBA champions haven’t exactly been on top of their game lately. LeBron James publicly asked management to add another playmaker, and the Cavs flirted with trading for New York’s Carmelo Anthony. ... Cleveland is just 9-8 since Christmas following Sunday’s 107-91 victory over Oklahoma City. ... Kevin Love left Sunday’s game in the first half due to back spasms and did not return. He will remain in Cleveland for further testing and will not play Monday night. The forward contributed 27 points and 10 rebounds as the Cavs handed Dallas its worst defeat of the season — 128-90 in Cleveland on Nov. 25. ... The Cavs are just 3-5 this season on the second leg of a back-to-back.
About the Mavericks: This is the second part of a brutal back-to-back for the Mavs, who played at San Antonio on Sunday night. The Mavs are a dismal 0-9 this season on the second leg of a back-to-back. ... The Mavs will play Philadelphia on Wednesday in the finale of this two-game homestand before starting a two-game road trip Friday in Portland. ... Dallas is just 10-12 at home this season but 3-1 in its last four at AAC. ... Point guard Deron Williams is scheduled to miss his third straight game. Williams hasn’t played since spraining his left big toe in the first half of Wednesday’s victory over the Knicks.
