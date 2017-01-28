Dallas Mavericks

January 28, 2017 5:46 PM

Mavs head to San Antonio to start back-to-back nightmare

By Dwain Price

dprice@star-telegram.com

Mavericks at Spurs

6 p.m. Sunday, AT&T Center, San Antonio

TV: FSSW

Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; KFLC/1270 AM (Spanish)

Records: Mavericks 16-30; Spurs 36-10

About the Mavericks: Thursday’s 109-98 loss at Oklahoma City left the Mavs 5-3 in their last eight games. ... Dirk Nowitzki sat out against the Thunder, the second of a back-to-back, so he could rest. Nowitzki played 25 minutes the night before in a 103-95 win over the New York Knicks. ... Sunday is the front end of a back-to-back for the Mavs, who host the world champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. The Mavs are 4-4 on the front end of back-to-back games. ... Shooting guard Wesley Matthews will play Sunday after missing the past two games with a right hip strain. ... Point guard Deron Williams won’t play Sunday or Monday because of a left big toe sprain. He will be re-evaluated after that.

About the Spurs: They are 2-0 against the Mavs this season. All-Star Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points as the Spurs won 96-91 in San Antonio on Nov. 21. ... The Spurs also won 94-87 on Nov. 30 when Patty Mills came off the bench to pour in 23 points in 29 minutes. ... The only NBA team with a better record than the Spurs is the Golden State Warriors. ... San Antonio is first in the league in 3-point shooting (41.2 percent), second in points allowed (99.2), second in field goal shooting (47.9 percent), sixth in assists (24.2) and eighth in scoring (107.6).

