Mavs to release Pierre Jackson, sign Yogi Ferrell to 10-day contract

The Dallas Mavericks plan to waive point guard Pierre Jackson and sign Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract on Saturday to provide depth at a position decimated by injuries.
Ferrell is a 6-foot playmaker who went undrafted out of Indiana before signing with the Brooklyn Nets and joining their D-League team. He will fill the point guard vacancy created by injuries to J.J. Barea (calf strain), Deron Williams (sprained toe) and Pierre Jackson (hamstring).
Jackson, who had signed a second 10-day contract on Wednesday, strained his left hamstring in the first half Thursday night in Oklahoma City after getting nine points and four assists in 13 minutes.
Ferrell averaged 18.7 points and 5.8 assists for the Long Island Nets this season. He played in 10 games this season with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 5.4 points and 1.7 assists in 15 minutes.
Comments