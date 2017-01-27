Surging Justin Anderson playing best basketball of his career

5:44 Mac Attack and Ice talk Mavs and Tanking Pause

0:51 Greg Buckner having fun as Mavs analyst

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player

12:25 Leaked bodycam footage of Fort Worth viral video arrest

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward

4:00 Days from Hall voting, LT content with where he is, what he did (part two)

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story