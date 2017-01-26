Westbrook pours it on vulnerable Mavericks

1:15 Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle talks about Michael H. Goldberg award Pause

1:16 Seth Curry Getting Valuable Playing Time

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

12:25 Leaked bodycam footage of Fort Worth viral video arrest

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

3:10 Carroll clamps down North Crowley for Arlington victory

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

0:26 Rockwall chase.mov

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite