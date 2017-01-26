Westbrook pours it on vulnerable Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks

Russell Westbrook scored 45 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Dallas Mavericks 109-98 on Thursday night.

The NBA scoring leader made 16 of 29 shots after being named an All-Star reserve earlier in the night. He had eight rebounds and three assists, ending his triple-doubles streak at three games.

Victor Oladipo added 17 points, and Steven Adams had 15 for the Thunder. They have won three straight.

Harrison Barnes scored 31 points, and Justin Anderson added 17 for the Mavericks. They had won five of seven.

Dallas was without four of its top five scorers. Forward Wesley Matthews sat out with a right hip strain, forward Dirk Nowitzki rested on the second game of a back-to-back, guard J.J. Barea was out with a left calf strain, and guard Deron Williams was out with a sprained left big toe.

Oladipo made a 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds left in the first half to put the Thunder up 53-52, but Dorian Finney-Smith answered with a 3 as time expired in the half to put the Mavericks up 55-53.

Oklahoma City gained control in the third quarter and put the Mavericks into foul trouble. Westbrook scored 13 points in the period, and Oklahoma City led 87-73 heading into the fourth quarter.

Dallas roared back in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter and cut Oklahoma City’s lead to three, but rookie Domantas Sabonis drained a 3-pointer, and Dallas called a timeout. Westbrook then checked in after a short rest, and he scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

All-Star mode

Westbrook – the NBA’s scoring leader and triple-double machine – was among 14 reserves selected by the league’s coaches for the All-Star Game that will be played in New Orleans on Feb. 19. The Oklahoma City guard and two-time reigning All-Star MVP entered Thursday averaging 30.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game, so his selection was likely an easy one.

“There’s no question in my mind that he should be starting,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said Thursday night. “However, I understand that there’s certain things that have to do with who does start. I’m not taking anything away from anybody who is starting, but … Russell, in my opinion, should be starting.”

Being picked reunites Westbrook in the Western Conference locker room with Durant, his former Thunder teammate who is now part of a record-tying feat for Golden State. The Warriors tied the league mark with four selections, with reserves Draymond Green and Klay Thompson joining two teammates announced as starters last week – Durant and Stephen Curry.

Briefly

Mavericks: Dallas committed just one turnover in the first quarter. ... Rookie G Pierre Jackson suffered a left hamstring pull in the second quarter and only played 13 minutes in his first career start. ... Barnes made 13 of 26 shots.

Thunder: Westbrook went without an assist in the first half, and without an assist or rebound in the second quarter. ... Oklahoma City shot 50 percent in the first half. ... F Enes Kanter left the game with a right wrist injury in the second quarter. He hurt his hand while punching a chair in frustration. He finished with four points in nine minutes.

Up next

The Mavericks play at the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

The Thunder plays at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Dallas

26

29

18

25

98

Oklahoma City

23

30

34

22

109

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Barnes

38:33

13-26

3-3

2

2

2

31

Fin.-Smith

40:52

3-7

3-4

6

2

1

11

Bogut

17:28

3-5

0-0

3

0

4

6

Curry

33:42

4-12

0-0

1

4

1

11

Jackson

13:02

4-8

0-0

2

4

1

9

Anderson

24:26

5-11

4-4

5

1

2

17

Brussino

21:48

1-3

0-0

6

1

6

2

Harris

19:38

2-5

0-0

3

2

4

4

Mejri

16:44

1-2

1-2

6

0

5

3

Powell

13:48

2-5

0-0

3

1

0

4

Totals

240

38-84

11-13

37

17

26

98

Percentages: FG .452, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Anderson 3-6, Curry 3-6, Barnes 2-2, Finney-Smith 2-4, Jackson 1-1, Brussino 0-2, Powell 0-2, Harris 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 12 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Finney-Smith, Powell). Turnovers: 12 (Curry 3, Finney-Smith 3, Bogut 2, Brussino 2, Harris, Mejri). Steals: 10 (Harris 4, Finney-Smith 3, Barnes 2, Curry). Technical Fouls: Defensive three second, 3:22 third; Mejri, 3:22 third.

Okla. City

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Sabonis

29:03

3-4

3-4

5

0

3

10

Adams

36:41

5-7

5-6

7

0

3

15

Oladipo

36:00

7-14

2-2

3

4

2

17

Roberson

29:15

0-3

2-6

8

2

3

2

Westbrook

35:10

16-29

9-11

8

3

2

45

Grant

21:30

1-1

0-0

7

1

2

2

Abrines

16:23

1-3

2-2

0

1

0

5

Payne

12:50

2-4

0-0

0

0

0

6

Kanter

9:03

1-3

2-4

4

2

2

4

Singler

7:17

0-1

0-0

1

0

0

0

Lauvergne

6:48

1-3

1-1

0

0

0

3

Totals

240

37-72

26-36

43

13

17

109

Percentages: FG .514, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Westbrook 4-8, Payne 2-2, Sabonis 1-1, Abrines 1-3, Oladipo 1-4, Lauvergne 0-1, Singler 0-1, Roberson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: 16 (17 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Adams, Kanter). Turnovers: 16 (Westbrook 4, Kanter 3, Oladipo 2, Payne 2, Sabonis 2, Adams, Lauvergne, Roberson). Steals: 7 (Oladipo 3, Westbrook 2, Roberson, Sabonis). Att.—18,203 (18,203). T—2:21.

