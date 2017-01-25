Mavs guard Wesley Matthews won’t play against Knicks

Pump the brakes on Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews playing in tonight’s game against the New York Knicks.
Coach Rick Carlisle said it’s not going to happen.
In fact, Carlisle said in addition to sitting out tonight’s game against the Knicks – which starts at 7:30 at American Airlines Center – Matthews will also skip Thursday’s game at Oklahoma City.
After Wednesday morning’s shootaround, Matthews, who suffered a strained right hip during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers, said he would try and play tonight.
“I didn’t want to hear about trying to go,’’ Carlisle said during his pre-game news conference. “He’s either got to be a hundred percent or not, and he’s clearly not.
“He’s not going to ask out, so this is my decision just based on the information that I from him and kind of the whole tone of it. He’s too important to our franchise.’’
This will be just the second game Matthews has missed this season, and the Mavericks aren’t willing to gamble with his health, particularly since owner Mark Cuban said earlier this week how important Matthews is to his franchise.
“Mark’s talked about how valuable he is,’’ Carlisle said. “Right now, even if we were in the thick of a race for the top spot in the West I would hold him out.
“You’ve got to have a long-term vision with this kind of stuff. We’ve got other guys that are going to be ready to step into his spot.’’
Those “other guys’’ include Dorian Finney-Smith and Justin Anderson.
