Mavericks prep for New York Knicks visit

Knicks at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Knicks 20-26, Mavericks 15-29
About the Knicks: Over the past 17 games the Knicks are 4-13, but three of those wins were on the road. That includes a 117-106 victory at Boston last Wednesday and a 109-103 win at Indiana this past Monday. ... The Knicks defeated the Mavericks in New York 93-77 on Nov. 14. Kristaps Porzingis (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Carmelo Anthony (24 points, eight rebounds) led the way for the Knicks in a game New York outrebounded the Mavericks 51-40. ... Anthony leads the Knicks in scoring with 22.6 ppg, and also averages 6.0 rpg. Porzingis is averaging 18.9 ppg and 7.1 rpg, and is shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range. Derrick Rose, who was the NBA’s Most Valuable Player during the 2010-’11 season while he was playing for the Chicago Bulls, is averaging 18.1 ppg.
About the Mavericks: The Mavericks are playing their best basketball of the season. Dallas is 9-9 in its past 18 games, including 4-2 in its past six. ... Center Andrew Bogut (strained hamstring) went through some of the workouts Tuesday, but it’s too early to tell if he’ll play against the Knicks. Bogut, reportedly the subject of trade talk, has missed the past six games. ... Justin Anderson is coming off his most productive game of the year. The second-year veteran from Virginia poured in a career-high tying 19 points and was three of six from 3-point land during Sunday’s 122-73 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers. The 122 points were the most the Mavericks have scored in a game this season. ... Wesley Matthews, who suffered a right hip strain against the Lakers, is expected to play against the Knicks.
Comments