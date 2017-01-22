Mavericks pin worst loss ever on Lakers franchise in 122-73 romp

0:38 Pregame vibe for sold out TCU-Baylor basketball game Pause

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

0:30 Van nearly submerged in flash flooding near Central Market

1:13 Two killed, 1 injured in fiery wrong-way crash in Southlake