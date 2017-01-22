Mavericks guard Barea likely out through All-Star break, Carlisle says

The Dallas Mavericks likely will be without point guard J.J. Barea for at least one month.
Barea strained his left calf in Friday’s 112-107 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz.
“We’re looking at most likely after the All-Star break,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “It’s the same leg, but a different area.”
Barea missed 17 games with a strained left calf earlier this season before returning to play in two. He then missed seven more games, then played the next seven before the latest injury.
“It’s just confounding to me the way these injuries are just kind of circling back around,” Carlisle said. “There’s something there we’ve got to get resolved.
“I’m certain that he’ll be back again.”
The NBA All-Star Game is Feb. 19 in New Orleans, so if Barea is ready to play in the first game after the All-Star break on Feb. 24 at Minnesota, he will have missed an additional 13 contests.
It’s just confounding to me the way these injuries are just kind of circling back around. There’s something there we’ve got to get resolved.
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on J.J. Barea
Cuban on board
Count Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban among those ecstatic about the women’s marches Saturday, which drew millions of people in the United States and worldwide.
“I’m a big believer in civil disobedience,” Cuban said. “I was for it when the Tea Party was demonstrating and I’m just as for it now.
“Nobody got hurt, nobody got arrested that I know of. You can argue about everything, but that’s why we’re Americans and that’s why people want to come here.”
A lot of people got hit in the mouth with the election, and a lot of people threw a punch, and depending on what side you are, you’re going to react differently.
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on the women’s marches and protests nationwide
Cuban doesn’t agree with those who insist Saturday’s protests would have had more of an impact had they occurred before the Nov. 8 presidential election.
“No, because sometimes you’ve got to get hit in the mouth,” Cuban said. “Not everybody’s got to play until they get punched in the face.
“A lot of people got hit in the mouth with the election, and a lot of people threw a punch, and depending on what side you are, you’re going to react differently. So we’ll see what the net result is, but it’s too early to jump to any conclusions.”
Bogut update
Carlisle said he’s not sure when center Andrew Bogut will be able to play again.
“This week is a possibility,” Carlisle said. “We’ve got to get him onto the court for some practice time before we get him in a game.”
Bogut has missed the last six games with a strained right hamstring.
“He’s been doing some running on his own,” Carlisle said. We’re going to have at least one practice day before the game on Wednesday, so we’ll see what’s what.”
Bogut, who has played in only 22 games this season, averages three points and a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game. He has also missed games with a sore right calf and right knee injury.
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Comments