January 22, 2017 5:10 PM

Mavericks lead by 34 at halftime, humiliate Lakers 122-73

The Associated Press

DALLAS

Justin Anderson scored 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 13 to help the Dallas Mavericks rout the Los Angeles Lakers 122-73 on Sunday.

It was the Mavericks’ 13th straight win over the Lakers, who have lost six of their last seven games this season.

The game was close for 10 minutes, with Dallas leading 23-22 before the Mavericks scored the next 15 straight to blow the game open. Nowitzki had seven during the run.

The Mavericks led 67-33 at the half and never looked back.

Lou Williams led the Lakers with 15.

MAVERICKS 122, LAKERS 73

L.A. Lakers

22

11

22

18

73

Dallas

29

38

23

32

122

L.A. Lakers

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Deng

19:24

4-7

0-0

2

0

0

9

Ingram

36:20

2-12

2-3

1

0

5

6

Randle

22:37

4-4

1-2

6

4

3

9

Young

26:53

3-9

2-2

2

1

0

9

Mozgov

19:46

1-5

2-2

8

1

3

4

Clarkson

25:23

5-13

0-0

3

0

0

10

L.Williams

20:06

4-11

6-6

0

1

2

15

Zubac

18:33

1-2

0-0

4

1

1

2

Calderon

17:47

1-4

0-0

2

2

0

2

Black

10:08

0-2

0-0

0

0

2

0

Nance

9:41

2-2

0-0

1

0

2

4

Huertas

7:46

0-1

1-2

2

0

0

1

Robinson

5:36

1-1

0-0

1

1

2

2

Totals

240:00

28-73

14-17

32

11

20

73

Percentages: FG .384, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Deng 1-3, Young 1-5, L.Williams 1-6, Calderon 0-2, Clarkson 0-2, Ingram 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 17 (23 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Deng 2, Nance, Zubac). Turnovers: 17 (Ingram 3, Randle 3, Clarkson 2, L.Williams 2, Mozgov 2, Robinson 2, Huertas, Nance, Zubac). Steals: 3 (Ingram, L.Williams, Randle).

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Barnes

26:40

3-12

0-0

5

2

0

6

Nowitzki

20:05

5-11

2-2

5

1

2

13

Curry

27:05

6-8

0-0

2

3

1

14

Matthews

14:20

5-9

0-0

2

2

0

13

D.Williams

26:23

6-9

0-0

5

8

1

13

Finney-Smith

33:40

1-4

4-4

7

0

1

7

Powell

18:38

2-4

2-2

7

3

4

7

Jackson

18:08

4-9

1-1

2

5

1

10

Anderson

15:36

5-11

6-6

5

2

1

19

Mejri

15:02

0-1

2-2

5

0

3

2

Harris

12:24

3-5

2-2

2

1

1

10

Brussino

12:00

3-4

0-0

2

0

0

8

Totals

240:00

43-87

19-19

49

27

15

122

Percentages: FG .494, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Matthews 3-5, Anderson 3-6, Brussino 2-3, Curry 2-4, Harris 2-4, Powell 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Nowitzki 1-3, D.Williams 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-4, Barnes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 10 (13 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Mejri 2, Nowitzki, Powell). Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 3, Mejri 2, Barnes, Curry, Finney-Smith, Matthews, Nowitzki). Steals: 9 (Powell 3, Anderson, Curry, Finney-Smith, Jackson, Matthews, Nowitzki). Att.—19,484 (19,200). T—2:04.

Dallas Mavericks

