Mavericks lead by 34 at halftime, humiliate Lakers 122-73

Justin Anderson scored 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 13 to help the Dallas Mavericks rout the Los Angeles Lakers 122-73 on Sunday.
It was the Mavericks’ 13th straight win over the Lakers, who have lost six of their last seven games this season.
The game was close for 10 minutes, with Dallas leading 23-22 before the Mavericks scored the next 15 straight to blow the game open. Nowitzki had seven during the run.
The Mavericks led 67-33 at the half and never looked back.
Lou Williams led the Lakers with 15.
MAVERICKS 122, LAKERS 73
L.A. Lakers
22
11
22
18
—
73
Dallas
29
38
23
32
—
122
L.A. Lakers
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Deng
19:24
4-7
0-0
2
0
0
9
Ingram
36:20
2-12
2-3
1
0
5
6
Randle
22:37
4-4
1-2
6
4
3
9
Young
26:53
3-9
2-2
2
1
0
9
Mozgov
19:46
1-5
2-2
8
1
3
4
Clarkson
25:23
5-13
0-0
3
0
0
10
L.Williams
20:06
4-11
6-6
0
1
2
15
Zubac
18:33
1-2
0-0
4
1
1
2
Calderon
17:47
1-4
0-0
2
2
0
2
Black
10:08
0-2
0-0
0
0
2
0
Nance
9:41
2-2
0-0
1
0
2
4
Huertas
7:46
0-1
1-2
2
0
0
1
Robinson
5:36
1-1
0-0
1
1
2
2
Totals
240:00
28-73
14-17
32
11
20
73
Percentages: FG .384, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Deng 1-3, Young 1-5, L.Williams 1-6, Calderon 0-2, Clarkson 0-2, Ingram 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 17 (23 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Deng 2, Nance, Zubac). Turnovers: 17 (Ingram 3, Randle 3, Clarkson 2, L.Williams 2, Mozgov 2, Robinson 2, Huertas, Nance, Zubac). Steals: 3 (Ingram, L.Williams, Randle).
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnes
26:40
3-12
0-0
5
2
0
6
Nowitzki
20:05
5-11
2-2
5
1
2
13
Curry
27:05
6-8
0-0
2
3
1
14
Matthews
14:20
5-9
0-0
2
2
0
13
D.Williams
26:23
6-9
0-0
5
8
1
13
Finney-Smith
33:40
1-4
4-4
7
0
1
7
Powell
18:38
2-4
2-2
7
3
4
7
Jackson
18:08
4-9
1-1
2
5
1
10
Anderson
15:36
5-11
6-6
5
2
1
19
Mejri
15:02
0-1
2-2
5
0
3
2
Harris
12:24
3-5
2-2
2
1
1
10
Brussino
12:00
3-4
0-0
2
0
0
8
Totals
240:00
43-87
19-19
49
27
15
122
Percentages: FG .494, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Matthews 3-5, Anderson 3-6, Brussino 2-3, Curry 2-4, Harris 2-4, Powell 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Nowitzki 1-3, D.Williams 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-4, Barnes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 10 (13 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Mejri 2, Nowitzki, Powell). Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 3, Mejri 2, Barnes, Curry, Finney-Smith, Matthews, Nowitzki). Steals: 9 (Powell 3, Anderson, Curry, Finney-Smith, Jackson, Matthews, Nowitzki). Att.—19,484 (19,200). T—2:04.
