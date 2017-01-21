Mavericks hope to get Dirk Nowitzki going as Lakers pay visiti

Lakers at Mavericks
2:30 p.m. Sunday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; Univision/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Lakers 16-31, Mavericks 14-29
About the Lakers: Lou Williams scored a game-high 27 points off the bench as Los Angeles snapped a five-game losing streak Friday with a 108-96 triumph over the Indiana Pacers. It was the seventh time — an NBA high this season — Williams had come off the bench to score at least 25 points. ... Larry Nance Jr., who has missed the past 16 games because of a bone bruise in his left knee, has been cleared to play Sunday. ... D’Angelo Russell suffered a strained right calf and also sprained a ligament in his right knee Friday. ... Former Plano high school star Julius Randle averages 13.3 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds a game. He shoots 48.6 percent from the field. ... The Lakers lead the NBA in games played with 47. They are 17th in the league in scoring (104.7 points).
About the Mavericks: Missing out on a golden opportunity to enter Sunday’s game with a five-game winning streak, the Mavs are riding a two-game losing streak. ... Before losing at home Friday to the Utah Jazz, 112-107 in overtime, the Mavs blew a late nine-point lead Thursday and lost at Miami 99-95. ... Dirk Nowitzki is coming off the worst 25-minute performance of his career. In 25 minutes in the loss to the Jazz, Nowitzki scored just three points on 1 of 13 shots. He had never played a game where he scored so few points while playing at least 25 minutes. ... J.J. Barea strained his left calf against Utah and coach Rick Carlisle said the veteran guard will be sidelined for weeks. ... Over the past three games, Seth Curry has averaged 16 points a game and made 18 of 29 field goals, including 8-of-13 on 3-pointers.
