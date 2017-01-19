Utah Jazz on high note entering Friday’s matchup vs. Mavericks

Jazz at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Friday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, KFLC/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Jazz 27-16; Mavericks 14-28
About the Jazz: Utah is in first place in the Northwest Division and has won its last four games. The four-game winning streak started with a 100-92 victory at home over the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers when Gordon Hayward collected 28 points and nine rebounds. ... Rudy Gobert averages 12.4 points and leads the league in blocks (2.56 per game) and is fifth in rebounding (12.5). ... Hayward was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for his performances last week. In three games, Hayward averaged 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and shot 73.5 percent from the field (25-of-34).
About the Mavericks: While Utah hasn’t played since beating Phoenix on Monday, Dallas will be playing the second end of a back-to-back. The Mavs are 0-7 on the second half of a back-to-back. ... The Mavs are 0-of-2 against the Jazz this season with both games in Utah. The Jazz defeated the Mavs 97-81 on Nov. 2 and 103-100 on Dec. 16. ... After early-season struggles mostly related to injuries, the Mavs are playing their best basketball of the season. Dallas saw its season-high three-game winning streak end in a 99-95 loss Thursday in Miami.
