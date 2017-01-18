Mavericks take 3-game winning streak to Miami

Mavericks at Heat
6:30 p.m., American Airlines Arena, Miami
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 14-27, Heat 12-30
About the Mavericks: After Tuesday’s thrilling 99-98 win in Chicago, the Mavericks go into the second half of the season with a season-high three-game winning streak. Wesley Matthews’ 3-pointer with 11.7 seconds left was the game-winner for the Mavericks against the Bulls. ... Dirk Nowitzki is coming off his first double-double of the season after contributing 10 points and a season-high 10 rebounds against Chicago. Nowitzki is averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds, and is 11-of-22 from 3-point territory over the past four games. ... Since beating Miami in six games in the 2011 NBA Finals, the Mavericks are just 1-9 in their past 10 game against the Heat. ... Seth Curry is averaging 12.3 points and is seven of 13 from beyond the 3-point line in the past three games.
About the Heat: Wobbling their way through this season, the Heat has just two wins in their past 12 games. One of those wins occurred Tuesday when Miami snapped a four-game losing streak by surging to a 109-103 victory over a Houston Rockets team that has the third-best record in the entire NBA. ... Goran Dragic (19 points per game, 6.4 assists per game) and Hassan Whiteside are the top go-to players for the Heat. Dragic finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists against the Rockets. ... Whiteside, whom the Mavericks made a serious run at during free agency last summer, is averaging 17.4 points and leads the NBA in rebounding (14.3 per game) and is fifth in blocks (2.13 per game). Whiteside has 15 or more rebounds in 19 games this season, and 20 or more in four contests.
