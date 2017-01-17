Matthews’ 3-pointer sends Mavericks past Bulls for 3rd straight win

Wesley Matthews made a go-ahead 3-pointer from the wing with 12 seconds left, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls 99-98 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season.
Six players scored in double figures for the Mavericks, including all five starters. Harrison Barnes had 20 points, Seth Curry added 18 and Dirk Nowitzki finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Dallas trailed 98-96 after Jimmy Butler made a long jumper over Matthews with 23 seconds left, but Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle decided against a timeout and Deron Williams drove into the lane before kicking out to Matthews for the 3. Chicago had one last chance, but Dwyane Wade missed a potential game-winning jumper from the corner on his 35th birthday as time expired.
Dallas
24
30
22
23
—
99
Chicago
28
19
27
24
—
98
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnes
38:09
8-17
2-2
4
1
2
20
Nowitzki
27:07
3-9
4-6
10
2
2
10
Curry
30:06
7-10
1-2
2
2
1
18
Matthews
40:09
4-10
0-0
4
2
3
11
Williams
30:06
5-11
0-0
6
9
3
11
Mejri
18:39
1-2
1-2
5
1
5
3
Harris
17:54
1-7
6-6
2
3
2
8
Barea
17:54
5-8
0-0
1
6
1
12
Powell
12:05
3-4
0-0
1
1
0
6
Finney-Smith
7:51
0-0
0-0
1
0
2
0
Totals
240
37-78
14-18
36
27
21
99
Percentages: FG .474, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Curry 3-5, Matthews 3-5, Barnes 2-3, Barea 2-4, Williams 1-5, Powell 0-1, Harris 0-2, Nowitzki 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 12 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris 2). Turnovers: 12 (Williams 4, Barnes 2, Harris 2, Barea, Curry, Matthews, Mejri). Steals: 5 (Curry 2, Harris, Nowitzki, Williams). Technical Fouls: Matthews, 2:16 third.
Chicago
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Zipser
19:20
2-5
0-0
3
0
0
5
Lopez
35:47
10-15
1-1
5
0
2
21
Butler
40:09
5-12
14-16
9
12
1
24
Crtr-Wllms
21:23
4-6
0-0
5
1
2
10
Wade
34:35
8-21
1-3
5
2
3
17
Rondo
22:34
0-4
0-0
3
5
0
0
Mirotic
22:04
2-4
0-0
5
0
4
6
McDermott
21:35
3-10
0-0
6
2
4
7
Felicio
12:13
3-3
2-2
1
1
4
8
Portis
6:36
0-1
0-0
1
0
1
0
Grant
3:44
0-1
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
240
37-82
18-22
43
23
22
98
Percentages: FG .451, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Carter-Williams 2-2, Mirotic 2-3, Zipser 1-2, McDermott 1-4, Butler 0-1, Grant 0-1, Wade 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 13 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Carter-Williams, Lopez, Mirotic, Wade). Turnovers: 13 (Wade 4, Butler 3, Lopez 3, Carter-Williams 2, Rondo). Steals: 6 (Carter-Williams 2, Butler, Felicio, Mirotic, Rondo). Att.—21,294 (20,917). T—2:14. Officials—Brian Forte, Brett Nansel, James Capers
