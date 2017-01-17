Dallas Mavericks

January 17, 2017 9:50 PM

Matthews’ 3-pointer sends Mavericks past Bulls for 3rd straight win

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Wesley Matthews made a go-ahead 3-pointer from the wing with 12 seconds left, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls 99-98 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Six players scored in double figures for the Mavericks, including all five starters. Harrison Barnes had 20 points, Seth Curry added 18 and Dirk Nowitzki finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Dallas trailed 98-96 after Jimmy Butler made a long jumper over Matthews with 23 seconds left, but Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle decided against a timeout and Deron Williams drove into the lane before kicking out to Matthews for the 3. Chicago had one last chance, but Dwyane Wade missed a potential game-winning jumper from the corner on his 35th birthday as time expired.

Dallas

24

30

22

23

99

Chicago

28

19

27

24

98

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Barnes

38:09

8-17

2-2

4

1

2

20

Nowitzki

27:07

3-9

4-6

10

2

2

10

Curry

30:06

7-10

1-2

2

2

1

18

Matthews

40:09

4-10

0-0

4

2

3

11

Williams

30:06

5-11

0-0

6

9

3

11

Mejri

18:39

1-2

1-2

5

1

5

3

Harris

17:54

1-7

6-6

2

3

2

8

Barea

17:54

5-8

0-0

1

6

1

12

Powell

12:05

3-4

0-0

1

1

0

6

Finney-Smith

7:51

0-0

0-0

1

0

2

0

Totals

240

37-78

14-18

36

27

21

99

Percentages: FG .474, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Curry 3-5, Matthews 3-5, Barnes 2-3, Barea 2-4, Williams 1-5, Powell 0-1, Harris 0-2, Nowitzki 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 12 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris 2). Turnovers: 12 (Williams 4, Barnes 2, Harris 2, Barea, Curry, Matthews, Mejri). Steals: 5 (Curry 2, Harris, Nowitzki, Williams). Technical Fouls: Matthews, 2:16 third.

Chicago

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Zipser

19:20

2-5

0-0

3

0

0

5

Lopez

35:47

10-15

1-1

5

0

2

21

Butler

40:09

5-12

14-16

9

12

1

24

Crtr-Wllms

21:23

4-6

0-0

5

1

2

10

Wade

34:35

8-21

1-3

5

2

3

17

Rondo

22:34

0-4

0-0

3

5

0

0

Mirotic

22:04

2-4

0-0

5

0

4

6

McDermott

21:35

3-10

0-0

6

2

4

7

Felicio

12:13

3-3

2-2

1

1

4

8

Portis

6:36

0-1

0-0

1

0

1

0

Grant

3:44

0-1

0-0

0

0

1

0

Totals

240

37-82

18-22

43

23

22

98

Percentages: FG .451, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Carter-Williams 2-2, Mirotic 2-3, Zipser 1-2, McDermott 1-4, Butler 0-1, Grant 0-1, Wade 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 13 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Carter-Williams, Lopez, Mirotic, Wade). Turnovers: 13 (Wade 4, Butler 3, Lopez 3, Carter-Williams 2, Rondo). Steals: 6 (Carter-Williams 2, Butler, Felicio, Mirotic, Rondo). Att.—21,294 (20,917). T—2:14. Officials—Brian Forte, Brett Nansel, James Capers

Dallas Mavericks

