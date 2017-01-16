Mavericks shoot for first 3-game win streak this season in Chicago

Mavericks at Bulls
7 p.m. Tuesday, United Center, Chicago
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM (Sp.)
Records: Bulls 21-21;
Mavericks 13-27
About the Mavericks: Dallas will complete the first half of the season in Chicago. ... After winning at Chicago last season, 83-77, the Mavs were 23-18 at the midway point. ... The Mavs are riding a two-game winning streak after wins Thursday against the Phoenix Suns (113-108) and Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves (98-87). It’s the third two-game winning streak this season for the Mavs, who are still seeking their first three-game win streak. ... This is the first of a two-game road trip that ends Thursday in Miami before the Mavs return home to host Utah on Friday. ... Deron Williams has 36 points and 22 assists in the last two games.
About the Bulls: Chicago will be playing its third game in four nights. The Bulls prevailed at home against New Orleans on Saturday, 107-99, with the help of Dwyane Wade, who scored 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter. ... Doug McDermott poured in a career-high 31 points Sunday to guide the Bulls to a 108-104 victory in Memphis. ... With averages of 24.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.8 steals, Jimmy Butler has been playing at an All-Star level this season. ... In his first season playing for his hometown of Chicago after 13 years with the Miami Heat, Wade is averaging 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. ... Taj Gibson averages 12 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds.
