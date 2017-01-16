Mavericks shoot for first 3-game win streak this season in Chicago

1:25 Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki getting back in groove past three games Pause

2:08 Incredible shooting by Nowitzki and Barnes

1:27 Mavericks reflect on Sunday's win vs Minnesota

3:59 Packers beat Cowboys 34-31 to reach NFC title game

1:46 Hurst couple will go to inauguration

0:57 Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten After Loss to Packers: "There's a shelf life for everybody."

2:47 Mac Attack from another depressing Cowboys loss

2:25 Celebrating Martin Luther King in Fort Worth

9:37 Titletown, TX, episode 2: The Beast Comes East