Mavericks recall Nicolas Brussino, sign Pierre Jackson to 10-day contract

Before Sunday’s game with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Dallas Mavericks announced that they have recalled rookie Nicolas Brussino from the Texas Legends of the NBA Development League.
In his first career D-League stint, Brussino (6-foot-8, 215 pounds) averaged 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in three games (all starts) for the Legends.
He had six points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three blocks Saturday in a 113-110 win over Rio Grande Valley.
“He did well last night,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. “He and [A.J.] Hammonds had two full practices and three games in four nights. [Legends coach] Bob MacKinnon does a great job integrating those guys, setting them up to be successful and he gives me detailed reports on every practice and every game.”
In terms of the whole week, very productive — Brussino is adjusting well — Hammons needs to stay out of foul trouble ... but we have a very productive D-League situation.
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle
Brussino had 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting in Friday’s game, and 25 points with six 3-pointers on Wednesday. Hammons averaged 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 52 percent shooting in three games. He fouled out twice.
“In terms of the whole week, very productive — Brussino is adjusting well — Hammons needs to stay out of foul trouble, that’s one of his challenges, but we have a very productive D-League situation,” Carlisle said. “Bob has been great to work with.”
Brussino has played in 27 games for Dallas this season, averaging 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.8 minutes.
Jackson gets 10-day deal
Dallas signed guard Pierre Jackson to a 10-day contract Sunday. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Jackson was originally signed by Dallas on Dec. 27, before being waived Jan. 6 after appearing in four games, in which he averaged 3.0 points in 7.1 minutes per game.
Jackson has appeared in 13 games (all starts) for the Legends this season, averaging a league-high 29.6 points to go along with 4.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 37.4 minutes.
NBCA Coach of the Year award
The National Basketball Coaches Association announced on Sunday the inaugural Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award, given to honor the most successful head coach in the league as voted upon by his or her peers.
The winner of the award, which is the only one chosen entirely by NBA coaches, will be announced at the end of the season.
“This award honors the life work of a great leader, tireless foot soldier for the best interests of coaches and the NBA, and most importantly, a trusted friend,” said Carlisle, who is the NBCA president.
Goldberg became general counsel for the American Basketball Association in 1972 and guided the league along with late commissioner Dave DeBusschere until it merged with the NBA in 1976. He now serves as NBCA executive director.
“Michael Goldberg is a beloved figure in the coaching world. He’s done so much for NBA coaches and has been a big part of the growth of the league over the last 40 years,” Carlisle said. “He has a significant place in NBA history — he was in the room when the ABA/NBA merger was done.”
