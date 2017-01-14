Timberwolves discover going to Towns is a winning formula

Timberwolves at Mavericks
1 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; KFLC/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Timberwolves 14-26; Mavericks 12-27
About the Timberwolves: They are playing their best ball of the season, riding a season-best three-game winning streak with wins over Dallas (101-92), Houston (119-105) and Oklahoma City (96-86). ... Karl-Anthony Towns had 34 points and 11 rebounds in last Monday’s win over the Mavs. Towns had 23 points and 18 rebounds against the Rockets, and 29 points and 17 rebounds against the Thunder. ... In his two seasons, Towns has had 11 games with at least 25 points and 15 rebounds. ... Minnesota is two games in the loss column behind Portland for the eighth playoff spot in the West.
About the Mavericks: Dallas comes in fresh after defeating the Phoenix Suns 113-108 in Mexico City on Thursday. Deron Williams led the Mavs with 23 points and 12 assists, and Harrison Barnes added 22 points. ... Center Andrew Bogut is out “for the foreseeable future,” with a strained right hamstring, according to coach Rick Carlisle. ... The Mavs are 7-11 at home and 4-4 in their last eight home games. ... In his last four games, Dirk Nowitzki has averaged 17 points and 5.3 rebounds. ... Tuesday’s game in Chicago will mark the midpoint of the Mavs’ season.
