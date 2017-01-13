Williams sparkles as Mavericks top Suns in Mexico City

3:04 Charean and Chill discuss Zeke's fender bender and the Cowboys chances vs Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers Pause

11:07 New Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

0:39 Watch Ezekiel Elliott surprise attack Dak Prescott in Cowboys locker room

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

7:14 Community meeting about discipline of officer in viral arrest video

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video

1:53 Rangers relievers Tony Barnette, Matt Bush excited to greet fans at first caravan stop in Waco

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story