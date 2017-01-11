Mavericks head to Mexico City hoping to rebound against Suns

Mavericks vs. Suns
9 p.m. Thursday, Mexico City Arena, Mexico City
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; Univision/1270 AM (Sp.)
Records: Mavericks 11-27; Suns 12-26
About the Mavericks: Just when it appeared as though things were turning around, Dallas has lost its past three games. And two of those losses — 102-95 to the Phoenix Suns and 101-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves — were against clubs that were at the bottom at the Western Conference at the time. ... With the current losing streak, the Mavericks are in last place in the West. ... Harrison Barnes averages 20.8 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game and is shooting 47.6 percent from the field. ... Dirk Nowitzki is coming off a season-high 26 points on 8-of-16 shooting in 31 minutes against the Timberwolves. The only other time Nowitzki scored at least 20 this season came on opening day when had 22 points against Indiana.
About the Suns: This is the first of a two-game “homestand” in Mexico City for Phoenix, which also plays there Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. ... The Suns are coming off a 120-116 loss to the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, but they showed some resiliency. The Cavs scored 41 points in the first quarter and led 62-40 with 4:35 remaining in the first half, but the Suns rallied late to make it competitive. ... Eric Bledsoe sparked the Suns’ victory over the Mavericks last Thursday by scoring seven consecutive points down the stretch after the game was tied at 93. ... Former Mavericks center Tyson Chandler collected 18 rebounds in last week’s win over Dallas.
