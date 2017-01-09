Dallas Mavericks

January 9, 2017 9:52 PM

Mavericks sunk in Minnesota by Timberwolves’ duo of Towns, Rubio

By Patrick Donnelly

The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS

Karl-Anthony Towns had 34 points and 11 rebounds, Ricky Rubio added 13 points and a season-high 15 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak with a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Harrison Barnes scored 30 points for the Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki had 26, including five 3-pointers.

Towns hit 15 of 19 shots from the floor as the Timberwolves shot 56.3 percent.

Rubio, who also had five steals, scored nine points in the fourth quarter, including consecutive baskets during an 8-0 run that gave the Timberwolves some breathing room after Dallas had whittled a 21-point lead to 81-77. He hit three free throws with 2:08 to play to give Minnesota a 97-83 lead.

Dallas

19

27

24

22

92

Minnesota

33

21

23

24

101

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Barnes

33:59

13-23

0-0

2

1

3

30

Nowitzki

31:12

8-16

5-7

5

4

5

26

Bogut

17:50

1-2

0-0

4

2

3

2

Matthews

36:52

1-7

0-0

4

5

3

2

Williams

33:23

5-9

0-0

2

7

2

11

Curry

30:01

3-6

0-0

2

0

0

8

Harris

14:04

2-5

0-0

1

1

0

4

Barea

14:04

0-4

0-0

2

4

1

0

Mejri

10:08

1-2

0-0

3

0

2

2

Finney-Smith

6:40

1-1

0-0

0

0

1

3

Powell

5:58

0-1

2-2

0

0

0

2

Anderson

5:49

1-2

0-0

0

0

1

2

Totals

240

36-78

7-9

25

24

21

92

Percentages: FG .462, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Nowitzki 5-10, Barnes 4-5, Curry 2-3, Finney-Smith 1-1, Williams 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Barea 0-1, Harris 0-1, Matthews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 14 (17 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Bogut, Curry). Turnovers: 14 (Curry 3, Williams 3, Bogut 2, Matthews 2, Barea, Barnes, Finney-Smith, Harris). Steals: 3 (Curry, Finney-Smith, Williams).

Minnesota

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Towns

37:15

15-19

2-2

11

4

4

34

Wiggins

35:59

5-11

3-6

4

0

3

13

Dieng

25:20

5-8

2-4

5

0

1

12

LaVine

28:34

2-7

0-0

6

5

2

5

Rubio

30:28

3-9

7-7

5

15

4

13

Bjelica

29:19

1-2

0-0

5

2

5

3

Muhammad

20:18

5-9

0-0

2

0

2

11

Dunn

17:32

1-3

1-2

1

3

2

3

Jones

11:09

3-3

0-0

1

0

1

7

Aldrich

4:06

0-0

0-0

2

1

0

0

Totals

240

40-71

15-21

42

30

24

101

Percentages: FG .563, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Towns 2-3, Jones 1-1, Bjelica 1-2, Muhammad 1-2, LaVine 1-4, Dunn 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Rubio 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 18 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Towns 3, Dunn). Turnovers: 18 (Dunn 4, Rubio 3, Towns 3, Wiggins 3, LaVine 2, Aldrich, Dieng, Muhammad). Steals: 11 (Rubio 5, Dunn 2, Bjelica, Jones, LaVine, Towns). Officials—Bennie Adams, Brent Barnaky, Haywoode Workman

Related content

Dallas Mavericks

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions

View more video

Sports Videos