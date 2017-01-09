Mavericks sunk in Minnesota by Timberwolves’ duo of Towns, Rubio

Karl-Anthony Towns had 34 points and 11 rebounds, Ricky Rubio added 13 points and a season-high 15 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak with a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.
Harrison Barnes scored 30 points for the Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki had 26, including five 3-pointers.
Towns hit 15 of 19 shots from the floor as the Timberwolves shot 56.3 percent.
Rubio, who also had five steals, scored nine points in the fourth quarter, including consecutive baskets during an 8-0 run that gave the Timberwolves some breathing room after Dallas had whittled a 21-point lead to 81-77. He hit three free throws with 2:08 to play to give Minnesota a 97-83 lead.
Dallas
19
27
24
22
—
92
Minnesota
33
21
23
24
—
101
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnes
33:59
13-23
0-0
2
1
3
30
Nowitzki
31:12
8-16
5-7
5
4
5
26
Bogut
17:50
1-2
0-0
4
2
3
2
Matthews
36:52
1-7
0-0
4
5
3
2
Williams
33:23
5-9
0-0
2
7
2
11
Curry
30:01
3-6
0-0
2
0
0
8
Harris
14:04
2-5
0-0
1
1
0
4
Barea
14:04
0-4
0-0
2
4
1
0
Mejri
10:08
1-2
0-0
3
0
2
2
Finney-Smith
6:40
1-1
0-0
0
0
1
3
Powell
5:58
0-1
2-2
0
0
0
2
Anderson
5:49
1-2
0-0
0
0
1
2
Totals
240
36-78
7-9
25
24
21
92
Percentages: FG .462, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Nowitzki 5-10, Barnes 4-5, Curry 2-3, Finney-Smith 1-1, Williams 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Barea 0-1, Harris 0-1, Matthews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 14 (17 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Bogut, Curry). Turnovers: 14 (Curry 3, Williams 3, Bogut 2, Matthews 2, Barea, Barnes, Finney-Smith, Harris). Steals: 3 (Curry, Finney-Smith, Williams).
Minnesota
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Towns
37:15
15-19
2-2
11
4
4
34
Wiggins
35:59
5-11
3-6
4
0
3
13
Dieng
25:20
5-8
2-4
5
0
1
12
LaVine
28:34
2-7
0-0
6
5
2
5
Rubio
30:28
3-9
7-7
5
15
4
13
Bjelica
29:19
1-2
0-0
5
2
5
3
Muhammad
20:18
5-9
0-0
2
0
2
11
Dunn
17:32
1-3
1-2
1
3
2
3
Jones
11:09
3-3
0-0
1
0
1
7
Aldrich
4:06
0-0
0-0
2
1
0
0
Totals
240
40-71
15-21
42
30
24
101
Percentages: FG .563, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Towns 2-3, Jones 1-1, Bjelica 1-2, Muhammad 1-2, LaVine 1-4, Dunn 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Rubio 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 18 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Towns 3, Dunn). Turnovers: 18 (Dunn 4, Rubio 3, Towns 3, Wiggins 3, LaVine 2, Aldrich, Dieng, Muhammad). Steals: 11 (Rubio 5, Dunn 2, Bjelica, Jones, LaVine, Towns). Officials—Bennie Adams, Brent Barnaky, Haywoode Workman
Comments