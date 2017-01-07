Mavericks recap: Hardaway, Schroder lead Hawks to 97-82 romp

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dennis Schroder assumed Atlanta’s 3-point shooting role with Kyle Korver traded, combining for 42 points as the Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 97-82 on Saturday night.
The Hawks dealt Korver, their leading long-range shooter, to Cleveland earlier Saturday.
Hardaway finished with 22 points, going 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Schroder scored 20 and was 3 for 5 from 3-point range. The Hawks exceeded their season average with 11 3-pointers in 22 attempts (50 percent).
Dwight Howard had 20 rebounds and 15 points for Southeast Division leader Atlanta, which has won six straight games. Harrison Barnes led Dallas with 21 points. Dirk Nowitzki and Devin Harris had 11 apiece.
