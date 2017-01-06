Mavs change game time with Minnesota on Jan. 15, avoid Cowboys

The Dallas Mavericks are giving the Dallas Cowboys some space.
Again.
The Mavericks have moved their Jan. 15 home game against Minnesota from 3 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.
The Cowboys will be hosting an NFC Divisional playoff game at 3:40 p.m. on the same day at AT&T Stadium.
A similar move happened on Dec. 18 when the Mavericks moved their home game against Sacramento from 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the same day the Cowboys were hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m. The Cowboys-Bucs game was flexed from noon to 7:30 p.m.
For the record, the Cowboys beat Tampa Bay 26-20 and the Mavericks beat the Kings 99-79 on Dec. 18.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for the Mavericks-Timeberwolves game at the American Airlines Center. Tickets are still available by visiting mavs.com or by calling 214.747.MAVS.
The game will feature Daddy Daughter Date Night.
