Atlanta Hawks make lone trip to Mavericks Saturday

1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:26 Snowflakes fall into a swimming pool in northeast Tarrant county Friday morning

1:50 Police officer saves 3-year-old's life in KFC parking lot

1:11 Kennedale unveils soccer state titles

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

1:33 Highway department prepping area roads in advance of possible winter mix Friday

1:59 HEB ISD high flyers soar at iFLY

3:32 Konni Burton and Chris Turner talk about funding Texas education