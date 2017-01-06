Atlanta Hawks make lone trip to Mavericks Saturday

Hawks at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Hawks 20-16, Mavericks 11-25
About the Hawks: This is Atlanta’s lone trip to Dallas this season. ... The Hawks have beaten the Mavericks five consecutive times after Dallas won 21 of the previous 29 games between the two clubs. ... The Hawks are 20th in the NBA in scoring with 102.4 points per game and are 12th in points allowed at 103.3 ppg. ... Behind Dennis Schroder, the Hawks are tied with the San Antonio Spurs for fifth in the league in assists with 24.1 per game. Schroder averages 17.7 ppg and a team-high 6.3 assists per game. ... Paul Millsap leads Atlanta with 17.8 ppg and also averages 8.2 rebounds per game. ... Atlanta native Dwight Howard returned to his hometown last summer via free agency and is averaging 13.9 ppg and ranks fourth in the NBA in rebounding at 13.1 per game. ... The Hawks come in with a five-game winning streak. That includes last Sunday’s 114-112 overtime victory against the Spurs. Earlier this season, Atlanta also won at Cleveland 110-106 on Nov. 8.
About the Mavericks: Coming off one of their low points of the season, the Mavericks are playing the final contest of a three-game home stand. Following Thursday’s 102-95 loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Mavericks are 1-1 on this home stand. ... Harrison Barnes scored all 19 of his points against the Suns in the first three quarters, and got off just one shot in the fourth quarter. ... The Mavericks go into Saturday’s game with the worst record in the Western Conference. ... After Saturday’s game, the Mavericks will play in Minnesota on Monday and will then face the Suns again on Thursday in Mexico City. ... The Mavericks must find a way to improve their rebounding efficiency. They’re currently last in the NBA in rebounding (38.4 rpg) and were outrebounded by the Suns, 53-31. ... The Mavericks’ next home game after the contest against the Hawks is Jan. 15 against Minnesota.
