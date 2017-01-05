Andrew Bogut adamant he doesn’t want Mavericks to trade him

0:54 No, Dak Prescott is not heading to Cabo this weekend Pause

2:08 Incredible shooting by Nowitzki and Barnes

11:07 New Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes

2:06 NFL Hall of Famer motivates Army Bowl stars

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?