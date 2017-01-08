Mavericks take on Timberwolves in battle of last-place teams

Mavericks at Timberwolves
7 p.m. Monday, Target Center, Minneapolis
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, Univision/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 11-26; Timberwolves 11-26
About the Timberwolves: Minnesota comes in with an identical record as Dallas and similar struggles in close losses. The Timberwolves, who lost 94-92 to the Utah Jazz on Saturday, have had double-digit leads in 18 games this season. ... Andrew Wiggins leads a dynamic threesome along with guard Zach LaVine and center Karl-Anthony Towns. Wiggins, who averages 22.1 points, scored a career-high 47 against the LA Lakers on Nov. 13. Towns (21.4 points, 11.6 rebounds) also scored a career-high 47 against the New York Knicks on Nov. 30. LaVine (20.8 points) had a career-high 40 against Sacramento on Dec. 23.
About the Mavericks: Dallas shot only 36 percent in the second half in Saturday’s 97-82 loss at home to Atlanta. ... The Mavericks, who face the Timberwolves twice in the next three games, start a stretch of five consecutive games against sub .500 teams. … The Mavericks are 4-5 over their past nine games and could still climb into playoff contention with a hot stretch. ... With J.J. Barea’s return from injury and the emergence of Dorian Finney-Smith, minutes are hard to find for some early-season regulars. Justin Anderson (7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds per game) logged only two minutes against the Hawks and did not play against Phoenix. ... Harrison Barnes had 21 points against the Hawks and has scored at least 20 in four of his past five games. ... The Mavericks are 4-16 on the road this season.
