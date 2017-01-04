Phoenix Suns, still looking for spark, head to Dallas to face Mavericks

Suns at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Thursday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, Univision/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Suns 11-25; Mavericks 11-24
About the Suns: Phoenix has the worst record in the Western Conference and is only 4-16 on the road. ... The Suns’ scoring margin of minus-6.4 is the third worst in the NBA behind Brooklyn (-8.4) and Philadelphia (-7.2). ... Eric Bledsoe (19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.53 steals per game) fuels the Suns. Devin Booker averages 18.9 points, while former Mavs center Tyson Chandler is averaging 7.7 points and is ninth in the league in rebounding (11.4). ... The Suns, who have won two of their past four games, are coming off a 99-90 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday behind 27 points from Booker. Rookie Marquese Chriss had a career-high 18 points, six rebounds and two steals against the Heat. ...The Suns will have a “home” game against the Mavs on Jan. 12 in Mexico City.
About the Mavericks: Dallas opened a three-game homestand Tuesday with a 113-105 triumph over the Washington Wizards. The homestand concludes Saturday against Atlanta. ... Devin Harris tallied a season-high 17 points in only 17 minutes against the Wizards. Harris was 4-of-7 from 3-point range. ... With the 26 points he scored against Washington, Harrison Barnes has tallied 20 or more points in 19 of the Mavs’ 35 games this season. By contrast, Barnes scored 20 or more points only 19 times in his entire four-year career with the Golden State Warriors. ... The Mavs’ 17 3-pointers Tuesday were the second-most this season behind the 18 they made in the season-opening overtime loss at Indiana.
