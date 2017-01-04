Dallas Mavericks

January 4, 2017 3:12 PM

Dirk Nowitzki, Harrison Barnes locked in epic shooting match

By Dwain Price

dprice@star-telegram.com

DALLAS

I was at the Dallas Mavericks’ practice facilities today and needed to get some video before I left the building.

To my amazement, I hit the proverbial jackpot.

For those of you who don’t know, the Mavericks have this huge new practice facility that has all the bells and whistles. And I was watching a game being played on one court when something told me to turn around and see what was happening on the other court.

Bingo!

All of a sudden I noticed a friendly game being played between Dirk Nowitzki and Harrison Barnes. The duo was in the right corner and drilling one 3-point shot after another.

So I turned my video on, thinking I would catch about 30 seconds of this torrid shooting display before the action stopped. But Nowitzki and Barnes kept shooting – and kept making their shots – and kept shooting, and kept making their shots.

This went on and on and on for more than 2 phenomenal minutes, to the point where I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I even told one reporter that when I post this, people are going to think this is a loop.

But it’s not a loop. Its Dirk being Dirk, and Harrison being Harrison.

Its two gunslingers trying to outdo one another. It’s mano a mano.

I’ve been around for a minute or two in my days covering the NBA and I’ve have seen some shooting exhibition in games – and in practice. But I rarely get to see anything like this, where two players are taking turns draining one 3-pointer after another, and doing it so effortlessly.

In this case, a video is worth a thousand words. This was truly a shooting exhibition for the ages.

Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice

　

Related content

Dallas Mavericks

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions

View more video

Sports Videos