Dirk Nowitzki, Harrison Barnes locked in epic shooting match

I was at the Dallas Mavericks’ practice facilities today and needed to get some video before I left the building.
To my amazement, I hit the proverbial jackpot.
For those of you who don’t know, the Mavericks have this huge new practice facility that has all the bells and whistles. And I was watching a game being played on one court when something told me to turn around and see what was happening on the other court.
Bingo!
All of a sudden I noticed a friendly game being played between Dirk Nowitzki and Harrison Barnes. The duo was in the right corner and drilling one 3-point shot after another.
So I turned my video on, thinking I would catch about 30 seconds of this torrid shooting display before the action stopped. But Nowitzki and Barnes kept shooting – and kept making their shots – and kept shooting, and kept making their shots.
This went on and on and on for more than 2 phenomenal minutes, to the point where I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I even told one reporter that when I post this, people are going to think this is a loop.
But it’s not a loop. Its Dirk being Dirk, and Harrison being Harrison.
Its two gunslingers trying to outdo one another. It’s mano a mano.
I’ve been around for a minute or two in my days covering the NBA and I’ve have seen some shooting exhibition in games – and in practice. But I rarely get to see anything like this, where two players are taking turns draining one 3-pointer after another, and doing it so effortlessly.
In this case, a video is worth a thousand words. This was truly a shooting exhibition for the ages.
