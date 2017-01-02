John Wall, Wizards could be tough to handle for Mavericks

Wizards at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; Univision/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Wizards 16-16; Mavericks 10-24
About the Wizards: John Wall supplies Washington’s engine with a huge charge. He averages 23.6 points and leads the league in steals (2.3 spg), is third in assists (10 apg), ninth in double-doubles (20) and tied for seventh in minutes played (36.2 mpg)... Marcin Gortat is averaging 11.4 points and 8.7 rebounds. ... This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Wizards, who played in Houston on Monday. The Wizards are 1-5 on the last end of a back-to-back. ... Trey Burke came off the bench to score 20 of his 27 points in the first half of Friday’s 118-95 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
About the Mavericks: Dallas hopes its fortunes turn with the new year’s arrival. After opening the season with 19 of their first 34 games on the road, the Mavs play eight of their 14 January games at home. ... Dallas opens a three-game homestand that continues Thursday against Phoenix and wraps up Saturday against Atlanta. ... Harrison Barnes averages 20.4 points and has scored at least 20 in 18 games. ... In four games since missing the previous 14 with a strained right Achilles, Dirk Nowitzki is 16-of-41 from the field (39 percent) while averaging 11.3 points in 17.5 minutes a game.
