Dallas Mavericks

December 30, 2016 12:26 AM

Huge third-quarter run makes Mavs big winners over stumped Lakers

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES Wesley Wesley Matthews scored 20 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to their 12th consecutive victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, 101-89 on Thursday night.

The Mavericks outscored the Lakers 31-13 in the third quarter to take command.

Harrison Barnes had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Dwight Powell and Devin Harris each scored 14 points off the bench for Dallas.

Julius Randle scored 18 points and Nick Young had 17 for the Lakers, who had as many turnovers (15) as assists.

Dallas Mavericks report with Dwain Price

bgosset@star-telegram.com
 

The Mavs trailed 65-60 early in the second half when they went on a 21-5 run to close the third quarter and take control.

The first half was a game of scoring runs, with the Lakers finally heading into the break leading 57-50. Dallas scored the game’s opening five points before the Lakers responded with a 13-0 spurt.

Los Angeles settled for a 27-26 lead at the end of the first quarter, with Young connecting on all four of his 3-point attempts. The Lakers opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run and maintained the lead into the half.

Briefly

▪ Mavericks guard Jose Juan Barea was out with a left leg muscle strain.

▪ Forward Dirk Nowitzki missed the game with a fever.

▪ Barnes continues to emerge for the Mavs, having led them in scoring in 17 of their first 31 games.

▪ Lakers journeyman forward Thomas Robinson, signed as a free agent in September, continues his recent roll of valuable minutes. He scored a season-high 10 points Tuesday and in his last four games has shot 72.2 percent (13 of 18).

▪ Los Angeles assistant coach Mark Madsen remains out following his appendectomy Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Head to Oakland to meet the Golden State Warriors, owners of the NBA’s best record, on Friday.

Lakers: Will host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday in the fourth of five consecutive home games. The Raptors blew out the Lakers 113-80 last month in Toronto.

 

Dallas

26

24

31

20

101

L.A. Lakers

27

30

13

19

89

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Barnes

36:16

6-17

4-4

9

4

1

17

Finney-Smith

31:42

4-8

1-2

3

2

0

12

Bogut

21:50

1-2

0-0

7

2

3

2

Matthews

35:19

6-14

4-6

6

2

1

20

D.Williams

32:45

3-6

1-1

1

11

6

8

Curry

24:33

3-6

0-0

1

1

4

7

Harris

21:09

5-10

1-1

1

2

1

14

Powell

14:10

7-9

0-0

6

0

1

14

Mejri

12:00

2-2

0-0

6

0

0

4

Anderson

10:16

1-3

0-0

2

0

0

3

Totals

240

38-77

11-14

42

24

17

101

Percentages: FG .494, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Matthews 4-9, Harris 3-5, Finney-Smith 3-7, Anderson 1-1, Curry 1-1, D.Williams 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Powell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 15 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Bogut, Mejri). Turnovers: 15 (D.Williams 6, Bogut 3, Barnes 2, Harris 2, Curry, Finney-Smith). Steals: 8 (Curry 3, D.Williams 2, Anderson, Barnes, Finney-Smith).

L.A. Lakers

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Deng

33:41

1-4

1-2

2

1

1

3

Randle

27:53

5-10

8-10

4

3

3

18

Young

30:17

6-8

0-0

2

1

0

17

Mozgov

16:03

0-3

0-0

4

0

1

0

Russell

30:43

5-15

4-4

4

6

3

15

Ingram

31:39

1-5

1-2

6

1

3

3

Clarkson

29:33

7-11

0-2

1

0

2

15

L.Williams

21:18

3-7

4-5

1

3

2

10

Robinson

18:53

4-5

0-0

10

0

3

8

Totals

240

32-68

18-25

34

15

18

89

Percentages: FG .471, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Young 5-6, Clarkson 1-3, Russell 1-5, Deng 0-1, Ingram 0-1, Randle 0-1, L.Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 15 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson). Turnovers: 15 (L.Williams 4, Randle 4, Russell 3, Clarkson 2, Robinson 2). Steals: 8 (Clarkson 3, Russell 2, Deng, Robinson, Young). Technical Fouls: Defensive three second, 1:35 first; team, 1:35 first; Defensive three second, 6:06 second; team, 6:06 secondifnnull L.Williams, 00:04 third. ; L.Williams, 00:04 third. Att.—18,997 (19,060). T—2:12.

Related content

Dallas Mavericks

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions

View more video

Sports Videos