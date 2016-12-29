Mavericks usher out 2016 with date at Golden State

Mavericks at Warriors
9:30 p.m. Friday, Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif.
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; KFLC/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 9-23; Warriors 28-5
About the Mavericks: This is their fourth game in four cities in five days and the only time this season they’ll play four games in five days. ... The Mavericks are 0-6 on the second night of a back-to-back. One of those six losses occurred on the road against the Warriors, who defeated the Mavericks 116-95 on Nov. 9 despite 25 points and eight rebounds from former Warriors forward Harrison Barnes. The Mavericks trailed 34-15 after the first quarter of that game. ... This is the final game of the 2016 calendar year for the Mavericks and ends a brutal stretch where they will have played 19 of their first 34 games on the road. The Mavericks play eight of their 14 January games at home. ... Despite playing only the first half of the past three games, Dirk Nowitzki has 34 points in 47 minutes.
About the Warriors: For the second year in a row, the Warriors have the best record in the NBA at this point. ... They outscored Toronto 42-17 in the first quarter before holding on to win 121-111 Wednesday. Stephen Curry finished with 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Kevin Durant added 22 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks. ... The Warriors have won eight of their past nine. The lone loss came Sunday when they blew a 14-point lead with 6 minutes left in Cleveland and fell 109-108 to the defending world champion Cavaliers. ... The Warriors have the NBA’s highest-scoring trio in Durant (26.1 points per game), Curry (24.4) and Klay Thompson (21.4).
