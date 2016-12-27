Dallas Mavericks

December 27, 2016 10:26 PM

Rockets’ early burst starts run that ends with season sweep of Mavs

The Associated Press

DALLAS

James Harden scored 34 points and the Houston Rockets completed a four-game season sweep of Dallas for the first time since the 1997-98 season, beating the Mavericks 123-107 on Tuesday night in a game marred by eight technical fouls.

Harden had 24 points at halftime and finished with 11 assists without playing in the fourth quarter. The Rockets broke a 37-all tie in the second with a 16-0 run and improved to 13-2 in December.

With two games left in the month, Houston can tie the franchise record of 15 wins from November 1996.

Five of the technicals came during the third quarter, and another during the break before the fourth when Houston’s Trevor Ariza was assessed his second technical and ejected.

There were also two flagrant fouls, both against Dallas.

The Mavericks made 15 of 38 3-point attempts while Houston converted 17 of 32. It was the first time since the season opening game against the Los Angeles Lakers that an opponent had more 3-point attempts than the Rockets.

Former Baylor point guard Pierre Jackson, signed by the Mavericks earlier in the day, scored seven points in 10 minutes off the bench.

Houston

31

35

32

25

123

Dallas

31

16

27

33

107

Houston

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

R.Anderson

28:22

7-12

4-4

3

0

3

22

Ariza

29:57

3-5

0-0

7

1

2

9

Brewer

20:23

3-6

0-0

3

1

1

8

Hilario

18:44

5-8

2-5

8

0

3

12

Harden

29:57

9-16

12-12

5

11

2

34

Gordon

27:16

4-9

3-3

5

3

2

13

Dekker

26:56

4-7

0-0

11

3

1

9

Harrell

25:47

3-7

1-2

2

1

2

7

Ennis

18:03

3-5

0-0

2

2

4

7

McDaniels

7:35

0-2

2-2

1

1

2

2

Wiltjer

3:29

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Brown

3:29

0-0

0-0

1

0

0

0

Totals

240

41-78

24-28

48

23

22

123

Percentages: FG .526, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 17-32, .531 (R.Anderson 4-7, Harden 4-7, Ariza 3-4, Brewer 2-3, Gordon 2-5, Ennis 1-1, Dekker 1-3, McDaniels 0-1, Wiltjer 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 16 (25 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Gordon, Harden, Harrell, Hilario, R.Anderson). Turnovers: 16 (Harden 6, Ennis 3, Ariza, Brewer, Dekker, Gordon, Hilario, McDaniels, R.Anderson). Steals: 7 (Dekker 3, Ariza, Brewer, Hilario, R.Anderson). Technical Fouls: Hilario, 4:42 second; Ariza, 9:42 third; Harrell, 4:46 third; Harden, 1:50 thirdifnnull Ariza, 00:00 third. ; Ariza, 00:00 third.

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Barnes

31:51

7-16

6-6

3

1

2

21

Nowitzki

14:56

2-8

3-4

3

0

0

7

Bogut

10:30

0-0

0-0

6

2

1

0

Matthews

28:35

7-13

2-2

1

1

2

19

Williams

23:16

2-11

0-1

3

6

2

6

Finney-Smith

25:16

2-3

0-0

1

1

1

4

Powell

23:18

4-6

4-6

2

3

5

13

Curry

22:05

4-10

0-0

3

3

0

11

J.Anderson

21:00

4-8

3-4

8

2

1

13

Harris

14:18

1-3

0-0

1

0

1

3

Jackson

10:35

2-5

2-2

1

2

0

7

Brussino

9:12

1-4

0-0

2

1

0

3

Mejri

5:08

0-0

0-0

4

0

3

0

Totals

240

36-87

20-25

38

22

18

107

Percentages: FG .414, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 15-38, .395 (Curry 3-6, Matthews 3-7, Williams 2-5, J.Anderson 2-6, Powell 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Harris 1-3, Brussino 1-4, Finney-Smith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 9 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Bogut 2, J.Anderson 2, Mejri). Turnovers: 9 (Bogut 2, Jackson 2, Williams 2, Finney-Smith, Mejri, Nowitzki). Steals: 6 (Brussino 2, Curry, J.Anderson, Matthews, Powell). Technical Fouls: J.Anderson, 4:42 second; Mejri, 10:57 third; coach Rick Carlisle, 9:42 third. Att.—20,425 (19,200). T—2:19.

