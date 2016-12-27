Rockets’ early burst starts run that ends with season sweep of Mavs

James Harden scored 34 points and the Houston Rockets completed a four-game season sweep of Dallas for the first time since the 1997-98 season, beating the Mavericks 123-107 on Tuesday night in a game marred by eight technical fouls.
Harden had 24 points at halftime and finished with 11 assists without playing in the fourth quarter. The Rockets broke a 37-all tie in the second with a 16-0 run and improved to 13-2 in December.
With two games left in the month, Houston can tie the franchise record of 15 wins from November 1996.
Five of the technicals came during the third quarter, and another during the break before the fourth when Houston’s Trevor Ariza was assessed his second technical and ejected.
There were also two flagrant fouls, both against Dallas.
The Mavericks made 15 of 38 3-point attempts while Houston converted 17 of 32. It was the first time since the season opening game against the Los Angeles Lakers that an opponent had more 3-point attempts than the Rockets.
Former Baylor point guard Pierre Jackson, signed by the Mavericks earlier in the day, scored seven points in 10 minutes off the bench.
Houston
31
35
32
25
—
123
Dallas
31
16
27
33
—
107
Houston
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
R.Anderson
28:22
7-12
4-4
3
0
3
22
Ariza
29:57
3-5
0-0
7
1
2
9
Brewer
20:23
3-6
0-0
3
1
1
8
Hilario
18:44
5-8
2-5
8
0
3
12
Harden
29:57
9-16
12-12
5
11
2
34
Gordon
27:16
4-9
3-3
5
3
2
13
Dekker
26:56
4-7
0-0
11
3
1
9
Harrell
25:47
3-7
1-2
2
1
2
7
Ennis
18:03
3-5
0-0
2
2
4
7
McDaniels
7:35
0-2
2-2
1
1
2
2
Wiltjer
3:29
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Brown
3:29
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
240
41-78
24-28
48
23
22
123
Percentages: FG .526, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 17-32, .531 (R.Anderson 4-7, Harden 4-7, Ariza 3-4, Brewer 2-3, Gordon 2-5, Ennis 1-1, Dekker 1-3, McDaniels 0-1, Wiltjer 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 16 (25 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Gordon, Harden, Harrell, Hilario, R.Anderson). Turnovers: 16 (Harden 6, Ennis 3, Ariza, Brewer, Dekker, Gordon, Hilario, McDaniels, R.Anderson). Steals: 7 (Dekker 3, Ariza, Brewer, Hilario, R.Anderson). Technical Fouls: Hilario, 4:42 second; Ariza, 9:42 third; Harrell, 4:46 third; Harden, 1:50 thirdifnnull Ariza, 00:00 third. ; Ariza, 00:00 third.
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnes
31:51
7-16
6-6
3
1
2
21
Nowitzki
14:56
2-8
3-4
3
0
0
7
Bogut
10:30
0-0
0-0
6
2
1
0
Matthews
28:35
7-13
2-2
1
1
2
19
Williams
23:16
2-11
0-1
3
6
2
6
Finney-Smith
25:16
2-3
0-0
1
1
1
4
Powell
23:18
4-6
4-6
2
3
5
13
Curry
22:05
4-10
0-0
3
3
0
11
J.Anderson
21:00
4-8
3-4
8
2
1
13
Harris
14:18
1-3
0-0
1
0
1
3
Jackson
10:35
2-5
2-2
1
2
0
7
Brussino
9:12
1-4
0-0
2
1
0
3
Mejri
5:08
0-0
0-0
4
0
3
0
Totals
240
36-87
20-25
38
22
18
107
Percentages: FG .414, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 15-38, .395 (Curry 3-6, Matthews 3-7, Williams 2-5, J.Anderson 2-6, Powell 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Harris 1-3, Brussino 1-4, Finney-Smith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 9 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Bogut 2, J.Anderson 2, Mejri). Turnovers: 9 (Bogut 2, Jackson 2, Williams 2, Finney-Smith, Mejri, Nowitzki). Steals: 6 (Brussino 2, Curry, J.Anderson, Matthews, Powell). Technical Fouls: J.Anderson, 4:42 second; Mejri, 10:57 third; coach Rick Carlisle, 9:42 third. Att.—20,425 (19,200). T—2:19.
