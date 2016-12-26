Dallas Mavericks

December 26, 2016 10:40 PM

Davis too much as Pelicans end Mavericks’ two-game winning streak

By Brett Martel

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS

Anthony Davis had 28 points and 16 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-104 on Monday night.

Langston Galloway made all five of his 3-point shots and finished with 17 points for the Pelicans, who’ve won three of four as they try to climb back into the race for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Davis made four free throws and a 19-foot jumper in the final 2:12, and got his second block on Harrison Barnes’ layup attempt with 22 seconds remaining.

Deron Williams scored 24 points for Dallas, while Wesley Matthews scored 17 and Seth Curry 16. Dirk Nowitzki, who’s been nursing a sore right Achilles tendon, scored 10 points in 17 minutes but did not play in the second half.

E’Twaun Moore scored 16 points and Buddy Hield 14 for New Orleans, which shot 53 percent (37 of 70), including 12 of 25 from 3-point range. Dante Cunningham scored 11 points, including a clutch 3 with 4:23 to go. Jrue Holiday struggled with his shooting, making just 2 of 11 shots, but he had 11 assists to help New Orleans’ offensive flow.

Barnes finished with 15 points for Dallas, which shot 49.3 percent (37 of 75) and combined for 13 3s.

The Pelicans appeared primed to pull away when Galloway’s fourth 3 of the game gave New Orleans an 88-77 lead early in the fourth quarter. But Dallas responded with an 11-2 run that included 3s by Curry and Justin Anderson.

Galloway’s fifth 3 briefly gave New Orleans some breathing room, but Williams hit a pair of clutch 3s to cut it to 95-94 with 4:35 to go.

Dallas went dry from the field after that, scoring only from the free-throw line until Williams’ layup with 47 seconds left. That was when Davis and Solomon Hill, who hit four free throws in the last minute, helped New Orleans keep the lead for good.

Bogut close

While Mavericks center Andrew Bogut missed his 11th straight game with a right knee injury, Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said Bogut is “close” to returning and could play sometime this week.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Houston on Tuesday night.

Pelicans: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Briefly

Mavericks: Dallas wrapped up a four-game road trip at 2-2.

Pelicans: New Orleans improved to 2-1 on its current five-game homestand, which concludes Friday night against the New York Knicks. ... Moore’s 16 points were his most since his season high of 20 back on Nov. 10 against Milwaukee. ... Galloway has hit a 3 in 11 straight games. ... Hield was 6-of-8 shooting, including 2 of 4 from 3, after going just 1 of 8 in his previous game.

Dallas

20

33

24

27

104

New Orleans

25

30

30

26

111

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Barnes

36:38

6-14

2-2

7

1

15

Finney-Smith

17:28

1-1

0-0

3

4

2

Nowitzki

16:59

4-9

0-0

2

1

10

Matthews

35:49

4-11

6-7

2

2

17

D.Williams

32:19

9-18

3-4

2

3

24

Curry

31:04

5-9

4-5

1

3

16

Powell

21:12

2-3

2-4

5

3

6

Harris

18:28

2-4

0-0

3

1

5

Mejri

15:55

0-0

0-0

5

4

0

Anderson

13:26

4-6

0-0

2

0

9

Hammons

0:14

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Brussino

0:14

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Gibson

0:14

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

240

37-75

17-22

32

22

104

Percentages: FG .493, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Matthews 3-7, D.Williams 3-7, Nowitzki 2-4, Curry 2-6, Anderson 1-2, Barnes 1-2, Harris 1-3, Powell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 10 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: 10 (Matthews 4, Barnes 2, D.Williams 2, Anderson, Curry). Steals: 4 (Matthews 2, D.Williams, Mejri).

New Orleans

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Cunningham

36:49

4-7

2-2

6

3

11

Davis

36:37

8-14

12-14

16

4

28

Hill

30:58

2-5

4-4

7

4

10

Hield

23:14

6-8

0-0

2

1

14

Holiday

35:50

2-11

3-4

3

2

7

Galloway

25:32

6-8

0-0

2

1

17

Moore

22:49

7-10

0-0

1

2

16

Jones

12:25

1-3

3-4

3

0

5

Evans

11:28

1-4

0-0

0

1

2

Frazier

4:18

0-0

1-2

1

1

1

Totals

240

37-70

25-30

41

19

111

Percentages: FG .529, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Galloway 5-5, Moore 2-3, Hield 2-4, Hill 2-5, Cunningham 1-3, Davis 0-1, Holiday 0-1, Jones 0-1, Evans 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 10 (10 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Davis 2, Jones). Turnovers: 10 (Davis 6, Galloway 2, Holiday, Jones). Steals: 6 (Moore 2, Cunningham, Frazier, Hill, Holiday). Technical Fouls: Defensive three second, 4:40 third; team, 4:40 third. Att.—15,764 (16,867). T—2:14.

Dallas Mavericks

