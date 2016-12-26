Davis too much as Pelicans end Mavericks’ two-game winning streak

Anthony Davis had 28 points and 16 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-104 on Monday night.
Langston Galloway made all five of his 3-point shots and finished with 17 points for the Pelicans, who’ve won three of four as they try to climb back into the race for the final Western Conference playoff spot.
Davis made four free throws and a 19-foot jumper in the final 2:12, and got his second block on Harrison Barnes’ layup attempt with 22 seconds remaining.
Deron Williams scored 24 points for Dallas, while Wesley Matthews scored 17 and Seth Curry 16. Dirk Nowitzki, who’s been nursing a sore right Achilles tendon, scored 10 points in 17 minutes but did not play in the second half.
E’Twaun Moore scored 16 points and Buddy Hield 14 for New Orleans, which shot 53 percent (37 of 70), including 12 of 25 from 3-point range. Dante Cunningham scored 11 points, including a clutch 3 with 4:23 to go. Jrue Holiday struggled with his shooting, making just 2 of 11 shots, but he had 11 assists to help New Orleans’ offensive flow.
Barnes finished with 15 points for Dallas, which shot 49.3 percent (37 of 75) and combined for 13 3s.
The Pelicans appeared primed to pull away when Galloway’s fourth 3 of the game gave New Orleans an 88-77 lead early in the fourth quarter. But Dallas responded with an 11-2 run that included 3s by Curry and Justin Anderson.
Galloway’s fifth 3 briefly gave New Orleans some breathing room, but Williams hit a pair of clutch 3s to cut it to 95-94 with 4:35 to go.
Dallas went dry from the field after that, scoring only from the free-throw line until Williams’ layup with 47 seconds left. That was when Davis and Solomon Hill, who hit four free throws in the last minute, helped New Orleans keep the lead for good.
Bogut close
While Mavericks center Andrew Bogut missed his 11th straight game with a right knee injury, Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said Bogut is “close” to returning and could play sometime this week.
UP NEXT
Mavericks: Host Houston on Tuesday night.
Pelicans: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.
Briefly
Mavericks: Dallas wrapped up a four-game road trip at 2-2.
Pelicans: New Orleans improved to 2-1 on its current five-game homestand, which concludes Friday night against the New York Knicks. ... Moore’s 16 points were his most since his season high of 20 back on Nov. 10 against Milwaukee. ... Galloway has hit a 3 in 11 straight games. ... Hield was 6-of-8 shooting, including 2 of 4 from 3, after going just 1 of 8 in his previous game.
Dallas
20
33
24
27
—
104
New Orleans
25
30
30
26
—
111
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Barnes
36:38
6-14
2-2
7
1
15
Finney-Smith
17:28
1-1
0-0
3
4
2
Nowitzki
16:59
4-9
0-0
2
1
10
Matthews
35:49
4-11
6-7
2
2
17
D.Williams
32:19
9-18
3-4
2
3
24
Curry
31:04
5-9
4-5
1
3
16
Powell
21:12
2-3
2-4
5
3
6
Harris
18:28
2-4
0-0
3
1
5
Mejri
15:55
0-0
0-0
5
4
0
Anderson
13:26
4-6
0-0
2
0
9
Hammons
0:14
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Brussino
0:14
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Gibson
0:14
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
240
37-75
17-22
32
22
104
Percentages: FG .493, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Matthews 3-7, D.Williams 3-7, Nowitzki 2-4, Curry 2-6, Anderson 1-2, Barnes 1-2, Harris 1-3, Powell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 10 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: 10 (Matthews 4, Barnes 2, D.Williams 2, Anderson, Curry). Steals: 4 (Matthews 2, D.Williams, Mejri).
New Orleans
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Cunningham
36:49
4-7
2-2
6
3
11
Davis
36:37
8-14
12-14
16
4
28
Hill
30:58
2-5
4-4
7
4
10
Hield
23:14
6-8
0-0
2
1
14
Holiday
35:50
2-11
3-4
3
2
7
Galloway
25:32
6-8
0-0
2
1
17
Moore
22:49
7-10
0-0
1
2
16
Jones
12:25
1-3
3-4
3
0
5
Evans
11:28
1-4
0-0
0
1
2
Frazier
4:18
0-0
1-2
1
1
1
Totals
240
37-70
25-30
41
19
111
Percentages: FG .529, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Galloway 5-5, Moore 2-3, Hield 2-4, Hill 2-5, Cunningham 1-3, Davis 0-1, Holiday 0-1, Jones 0-1, Evans 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 10 (10 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Davis 2, Jones). Turnovers: 10 (Davis 6, Galloway 2, Holiday, Jones). Steals: 6 (Moore 2, Cunningham, Frazier, Hill, Holiday). Technical Fouls: Defensive three second, 4:40 third; team, 4:40 third. Att.—15,764 (16,867). T—2:14.
